 Pune: Wildlife Rescuers Successfully Save Drowning Youth In Talegaon Lake
A group of young individuals from Mumbai went for a swim in the lake at Talegaon station.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Wednesday, December 06, 2023, 05:04 PM IST
A youth who drowned while swimming in Talegaon was successfully rescued by Wildlife Rescuers of Maval on December 5 at around 4:30 PM.

A group of young individuals from Mumbai went for a swim in the lake at Talegaon station. Unfortunately, one of them drowned. As soon as the founder of Wildlife Maval Sanstha Nilesh Garade, as well as the police administration, came to know, wildlife guards Garade along with Ganesh Nisal, Bhaskar Mali, Ganesh Dhore, Omkar Bhegade, Shubham Kakade, Sarges Patil, and other members arrived.

Talegaon Dabhade Municipal Council officer Pravin Mane promptly informed the fire department about the incident. Shekhar Khomane, Tahir Momin, Riyaz Mulani, Shubham Kalokhe, and Akshay Ghodekar arrived at the scene. Together, they successfully rescued the drowned youth from the water. After administering first aid, the individual was promptly transported to the hospital in an ambulance.

