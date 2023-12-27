 Pune Weather Update: Punekars Gear Up For A Chilly Start To 2024
HomePunePune Weather Update: Punekars Gear Up For A Chilly Start To 2024

Pune Weather Update: Punekars Gear Up For A Chilly Start To 2024

According to Dr Vineet Kumar Singh, minimum temperatures of 13-15 degrees Celsius are anticipated on December 29, 30, and 31

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 03:32 PM IST
article-image
Pune Weather Update: Punekars Gear Up For A Chilly Start To 2024 | Anand Chaini

The previous week in Pune witnessed a noticeable drop in minimum temperatures, followed by a gradual rise this week accompanied by predominantly clear skies. However, as Pune gears up to welcome 2024, cloudy skies and a decline in minimum temperatures are forecasted.

Dr Vineet Kumar Singh, a research scientist at Jeju National University in South Korea, shared insights with The Free Press Journal, indicating that the city is not expected to experience single-digit temperatures until January 3, but a noticeable decrease is anticipated.

According to Dr Singh, minimum temperatures of 13-15 degrees Celsius are anticipated on December 29, 30, and 31. January 1 is predicted to be around 12-14 degrees Celsius, followed by 14-16 degrees Celsius on January 2, and 12-14 degrees Celsius on January 3.

What's the upcoming minimum temperature forecast?

December 29-31 - 13-15°C

January 1 - 12-14°C

January 2 - 14-16°C

January 3 - 12-14°C

