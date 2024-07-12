Pune Weather Update: Pune Ghats To Receive Very Heavy Rain Until July 17 | File Photo

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in ghat areas of Pune district until July 17.

According to the forecast, heavy rain is expected at isolated places in the ghat areas on July 13 and 14, while the city will experience cloudy skies with occasional light to moderate rain.

From July 15 to 17, the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the ghat areas, while the city will continue to experience cloudy skies with intermittent light to moderate rain.

During this period, temperatures in the city will range between 21 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is expected to be 86%, and the wind speed is around 86 km/h.

Vineet Kumar, a scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune, shared on X (formerly Twitter) that since the monsoon onset on June 1, Pune has received 289.9 mm of rainfall, which is 72.1 mm above normal. He added, "According to the latest IMD-GFS forecast, Pune can expect typical monsoon-style rain until July 19, with minimal sunshine during this period. Pune ghats will experience very heavy rain until July 18." Kumar also mentioned good rainy days for the neighbouring city of Pimpri-Chinchwad until July 19.