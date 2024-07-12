 Medical Negligence? Pune Woman Undergoes 4 Surgeries In 30 Days In 2 Hospitals
Medical Negligence? Pune Woman Undergoes 4 Surgeries In 30 Days In 2 Hospitals

The patient's daughter claims that her mother had to undergo the surgeries due to doctors' negligence, while the doctors deny these allegations

Indu BhagatUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
Medical Negligence? Pune Woman Undergoes 4 Surgeries In 30 Days In 2 Hospitals

A 52-year-old woman, a resident of Balewadi Phata, complained of severe period pain and heavy blood flow. She consulted a doctor and underwent a sonography test, which indicated that she had a small tumour in her uterus. The patient then consulted a gynaecologist at Aundh District Hospital (ADH) and was admitted for surgery. Little did she know that she would have to undergo four operations within 30 days.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, the patient's daughter explained the painful experience her mother endured while undergoing multiple surgeries. She claimed that her mother had to go through these surgeries due to doctors' negligence.

"My mother underwent her first surgery on May 29. After five days, she developed an infection around the stitches, and the doctors suggested a second operation to identify the issue. She was operated on again on June 4. Due to some complications, my mother was referred to Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) on June 6. After conducting a CT scan, sonography, and X-ray, we were informed that her intestine had gotten stuck while removing the uterus. On June 13, she underwent a third surgery, but a few days later, she developed another infection around the stitches, which broke open. She had to undergo a fourth operation on June 23. Now, she has been discharged but is still in pain, and her condition is not good. I can't bear to see my mother like this."

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a staff member from ADH said, "After the surgery, the patient developed an infection, and we cleaned the pus. In such cases, complications can occur, and knowing her condition, the patient was immediately transferred to SGH."

Dr Nagnath Yempalle, the civil surgeon at ADH, said, "The patient is fine. I intervened and went to the SGH to check on the patient. In certain surgeries, complications can occur, and re-operation is the only way to cure the patient. It is normal. The patient developed an infection and an obstruction was found in the CT scan, so we had to re-operate. There was no doctor's negligence; these kinds of complications are normal."

Dr Eknath Pawar, Dean, SGH, said, "We discharged the patient last week, and she is now well. When the patient was admitted to SGH, there was an obstruction. Our expert surgeons were able to operate successfully, and the patient is doing well. We will re-examine the patient after a month."

