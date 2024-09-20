Pune Weather Update: Light To Moderate Rain & Lightning Expected In City | Salman Ansari/FPJ

After a brief lull during the recently concluded Ganeshotsav, Pune is expected to receive light to moderate showers.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, Pune will experience cloudy skies with light rain on September 21 and 22. From September 23 to 25, the city is expected to see cloudy skies with light to moderate rain.

7 Days Forecast for Pune City and Neighbourhood@Hosalikar_KS pic.twitter.com/dYbF6XEFuR — Climate Research & Services, IMD Pune (@ClimateImd) September 19, 2024

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, former IMD head Anupam Kashyapi said, "Rain activity in the state, and even in Pune city, is likely to increase over the next 5-6 days. Initially, the rain is expected to be accompanied by lightning and thunder activity over the next 48 hours. Avoid standing in open spaces or under trees during lightning."

Kashyapi also added that the monsoon will be extended, with its withdrawal expected only after October 15.