From Supriya Sule To Ajit Pawar, Here's How Politicians Reacted To EY Pune Employee Anna Sebastian's Death

The death of Anna Sebastian, a 26-year-old Chartered Accountant employed at Ernst & Young (EY) in Pune, has prompted a unified response from politicians across party lines. From Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, several politicians have highlighted the urgent need to address work pressure in corporate environments.

Pawar, who is also the Guardian Minister of Pune, said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that he was saddened to learn about the death of the EY employee "due to stress". "The rising cases of young people dying due to stress need our attention. I hope Ernst & Young India will take corrective steps," he added.

— Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) September 19, 2024

NCP (SP) Working President and Baramati MP Supriya Sule said Anna's death should serve as a "wake-up call" and stated that "it is essential that the government not only be far more stringent in the enforcement of our existing labour laws but also take cognisance of the rapid digitisation of workplaces and introduce measures to protect the wellbeing of our citizens rather than merely condemning the isolated incident and acting as if the buck stops at someone else but the government."

— Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) September 19, 2024

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale emphasised that the "toxic work practices need to stop immediately at all private companies. All employees deserve fair pay & regulated working hours." He added that he would be raising the issue during the Winter Session of Parliament.

Important - Regarding the recent death of an employee at the firm EY due to overworking



pic.twitter.com/h3LVsFvr7P — Saket Gokhale MP (@SaketGokhale) September 19, 2024

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote, "Will @EYnews get away with this kind of a work environment for employees with crushing work hours, toxic environment in countries like USA and Europe? No, they very well know they can't. In India, we glorify the 72-hour work week, we glorify the idea of not having a work-life balance, we glorify not taking a holiday, a vacation, a break that's why most company HR teams do away with that aspect of employee life & its own responsibility."

Will @EYnews get away with this kind of a work environment for employees with crushing work hours, toxic environment in countries like USA and Europe? No they very well know they can't.

https://t.co/0VXGdd3w9v — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) September 19, 2024

KT Rama Rao, Working President, BRS, stated that Anna's death was a "grim reminder that workplace pressure isn't just about deadlines, it's about dignity". "I request all my young friends in the corporate world to understand that their own lives are more important. The job listings will appear faster than the obituaries and your bosses won't have time to attend your funerals. It is your families that have to live in perpetual pain. Don't forget that life is short as it is. Never ever cut it shorter. Stay Strong."

Another young life lost to the grinding wheels of toxic and draining work culture. Anna Sebastian Perayil's tragic death in Pune is a grim reminder that workplace pressure isn't just about deadlines, it's about dignity



— KTR (@KTRBRS) September 20, 2024

Meanwhile, Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said a probe has been launched into the case. "Whether it is a white-collar job or any other job, worker or employee at any level... if a country's citizen dies, then we obviously feel sad about it. An investigation is underway in the matter and steps will be taken on the basis of the investigation," said Mandaviya.