 Pune Weather Update: Chilly Weather Set To Return To City
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Weather Update: Chilly Weather Set To Return To City

Pune Weather Update: Chilly Weather Set To Return To City

Temperatures are expected to range between 10.5 to 12 degrees Celsius on February 1 and between 10 to 11 degrees Celsius on February 2

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
Pune Weather Update: Chilly Weather Set To Return To City | Anand Chaini

Get ready, Pune, as chilly weather is set to return to the city.

According to Dr Vineet Kumar Singh, a research scientist at Jeju National University in South Korea, the minimum temperature is likely to drop by approximately 3 degrees Celsius over the next two days.

Read Also
PM Modi To Inaugurate Pune Airport's New Terminal In February: Here's All You Need To Know
article-image

Dr Singh attributed this change to northerly winds reaching Maharashtra due to a western disturbance in north India.

He explained, "Temperatures are expected to range between 10.5 to 12 degrees Celsius on February 1 and between 10 to 11 degrees Celsius on February 2. However, temperatures will rise again by about 2 degrees Celsius starting from February 3."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Weather Update: Chilly Weather Set To Return To City

Pune Weather Update: Chilly Weather Set To Return To City

Pune: SIFF Initiates Campaign To Reform Alimony Laws

Pune: SIFF Initiates Campaign To Reform Alimony Laws

Pune: Good News! Pune Metro Offers Discount Offer, 10% Off On E-Tickets On Weekdays, 30% Off On...

Pune: Good News! Pune Metro Offers Discount Offer, 10% Off On E-Tickets On Weekdays, 30% Off On...

Pune: Congress Alleges BJP Involvement In Sanitary Napkin Tender Scam; Watch Video

Pune: Congress Alleges BJP Involvement In Sanitary Napkin Tender Scam; Watch Video

Pune: 72nd Armed Forces Medical Conference To Be Held From February 1 To 3; Here's All You Need To...

Pune: 72nd Armed Forces Medical Conference To Be Held From February 1 To 3; Here's All You Need To...