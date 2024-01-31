Pune Weather Update: Chilly Weather Set To Return To City | Anand Chaini

Get ready, Pune, as chilly weather is set to return to the city.

According to Dr Vineet Kumar Singh, a research scientist at Jeju National University in South Korea, the minimum temperature is likely to drop by approximately 3 degrees Celsius over the next two days.

Dr Singh attributed this change to northerly winds reaching Maharashtra due to a western disturbance in north India.

He explained, "Temperatures are expected to range between 10.5 to 12 degrees Celsius on February 1 and between 10 to 11 degrees Celsius on February 2. However, temperatures will rise again by about 2 degrees Celsius starting from February 3."