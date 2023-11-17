Pune Weather Update: Brace For Cold As Temperature To Dip Slightly Over Next 48 Hours

Pune Weather Update: Cold Weather Set To Persist For 48 Hours | Representative Image

Pune is anticipated to experience a minor drop in minimum temperatures over the next 48 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) report released on Friday.

Recent data showed Pune's minimum temperature was marginally lower than that of Mahabaleshwar on Thursday. While Mahabaleshwar recorded 14.9 degrees Celsius, Pune registered 14.4 degrees Celsius.

Dr Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD, highlighted that Pune's current temperature range slightly falls below its normal readings.

The prevailing conditions of clear skies and limited atmospheric moisture are contributing to this temperature range. This pattern is anticipated to persist until November 20. However, the arrival of southeasterly winds on November 20 may introduce more moisture into the air. Furthermore, cloud cover is expected to form by the evening of November 20, potentially resulting in a slight uptick in temperatures across Pune and its surrounding areas.