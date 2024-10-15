Pune Weather Alert: IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies, Light Rain, Thunder & Lightning Until October 21 | PTI File Photo

In a release on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rainfall in the city until October 19, accompanied by generally cloudy skies during this period.

From October 15 to 19, the IMD stated that there would be a "generally cloudy sky with thunder, lightning, and light rain". For October 20 and 21, the forecast predicts a "partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy sky towards afternoon/evening."

7 Days Forecast for Pune City and Neighborhood@Hosalikar_KS pic.twitter.com/SaOTOQcLbH — Climate Research & Services, IMD Pune (@ClimateImd) October 15, 2024

During this period, the maximum temperature is expected to range from 31-33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be between 20-24 degrees Celsius.

Southwest monsoon withdraws from entire India

The southwest monsoon has completely withdrawn from the country and the northeast monsoon has begun over southeast peninsular India, the IMD said on Tuesday.

This year, the southwest monsoon reached Kerala on May 30 and covered the entire country by July 2. It began its retreat from northwest India on September 23.

Typically, the southwest monsoon arrives in Kerala by June 1 and covers the country by July 8, with its withdrawal from northwest India starting around September 17 and completing by October 15.

"Today, the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the entire country. Simultaneously, northeast monsoon rainfall activity has commenced over southeast peninsular India," the IMD said in a statement.

The country recorded 934.8 mm of rainfall compared to the normal of 868.6 mm -- the highest since 2020 -- in the monsoon season this year.

Intense low-pressure systems, especially in August and September, resulted in 8 per cent more rainfall than usual in India during the 2024 monsoon season, according to the weather department.

The rainfall was 2 per cent higher than normal in June and July, while August and September saw 12 per cent above normal rains.

The IMD said India did not experience any "break monsoon" conditions this year because of the large number of low-pressure systems.

Regionally, central India received 19.5 per cent more rain than usual, peninsular India saw 14 per cent more rain and northwest India recorded 7 per cent above-normal rain. However, eastern and northeastern India got 14 per cent less rain than expected, the IMD said.

Rajasthan, Gujarat, western Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were among the states with more rainfall than usual, according to the IMD.