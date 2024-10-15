 Pune Man Complains To Consumer Forum After IndiGo Fails To Deliver Luggage During Honeymoon In Istanbul
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 12:03 PM IST
article-image
Pune Man Complains To Consumer Forum After IndiGo Fails To Deliver Luggage During Honeymoon In Istanbul | File Photo

Pune resident Sambhav Oswal and his wife embarked on their honeymoon to Istanbul, Turkey, on September 16. They flew from Pune to Delhi and then from Delhi to Istanbul via IndiGo. They had made all the necessary arrangements, including taxi services, through a Pune-based travel agency. However, to their misfortune, Sambhav's luggage, which contained his clothes and other important documents, never reached the Istanbul airport. Despite repeated follow-ups and complaints, Sambhav said the airline did not assist him, and he was forced to stay in a foreign country without his luggage. He got his luggage back on October 2. They had already returned to Pune on September 27.

Sambhav has shared this nightmarish experience on X (formerly Twitter) and has tagged the Consumer Forum India to take action against the airline and help recover his compensation. He wrote, "I was travelling to Turkey from Pune to Istanbul via Delhi on Sept 16. In Istanbul, I learned that one bag from my luggage was damaged. Due to lost luggage, I had to bear a lot of expenses. Talking to IndiGo and taking follow-ups cost me too many problems for the past month. I am taking follow-ups from the airline, but they are not giving me compensation. First, they offered a 2k voucher, which I rejected, then it came to 3k, which also I rejected. At the last follow-up, it came to 4.5k, which also I rejected. I told them I had given them a few bills which I had saved; they could check how much I had to bear in expenses. Please help me and resolve my problem. I am mentally stressed from taking everyday follow-ups from the airline."

Sambhav added that he was "mentally harassed" and that the airline was "every day making me a fool for compensation". He further said that the customer care staff he spoke to was "rude".

In another post, he urged other travellers, "Please don't fly with IndiGo. They can't provide service. It is a big harassment from the airline. Worst service ever."

