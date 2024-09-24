Pune Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Alert For Tomorrow (September 25); Extremely Heavy Rain, Lightning Forecasted | Ankit Shukla

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Pune district for tomorrow (September 25). In a release, the IMD has forecasted that the district will be lashed with extremely heavy rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds at isolated places.

24 Sep, Heavy rainfall alerts for Maharashtra during next 4,5 days by IMD.

Pl keep watch on alerts by IMD pic.twitter.com/ATAJ1RZsqk — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) September 24, 2024

For September 26 and 27, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Pune for the inauguration of the underground metro corridor from District Court to Swargate and also to lay the foundation stones to extend this route from Swargate to Katraj and an elevated corridor from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Nigdi, the IMD has issued a yellow alert. "Heavy to very heavy rainfall & thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds at isolated places," stated the release.

Meanwhile, the rain is likely to remain in Maharashtra for a few more days as the monsoon withdrawal is unlikely to start before October. Anupam Kashyapi, former head of the Weather and Forecasting division at IMD Pune said, "In Maharashtra, the monsoon withdrawal is unlikely to start before October and there are chances that the withdrawal of SW-Monsoon from Central India will likely be delayed."