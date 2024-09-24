 Pune Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Alert For Tomorrow (September 25); Extremely Heavy Rain, Lightning Forecasted
Pune Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Alert For Tomorrow (September 25); Extremely Heavy Rain, Lightning Forecasted

The rain is likely to remain in Maharashtra for a few more days as the monsoon withdrawal is unlikely to start before October

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 03:22 PM IST
Pune Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Alert For Tomorrow (September 25); Extremely Heavy Rain, Lightning Forecasted

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Pune district for tomorrow (September 25). In a release, the IMD has forecasted that the district will be lashed with extremely heavy rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds at isolated places.

For September 26 and 27, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Pune for the inauguration of the underground metro corridor from District Court to Swargate and also to lay the foundation stones to extend this route from Swargate to Katraj and an elevated corridor from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Nigdi, the IMD has issued a yellow alert. "Heavy to very heavy rainfall & thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds at isolated places," stated the release.

