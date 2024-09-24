VIDEOS: PM Modi's Upcoming Function Venue in Pune Turns into a Muddy Swamp in Just 20 Minutes of Rain; Roads Waterlogged |

As if the embarrassment caused by President Droupadi Murmu's letter to the Pune Police about the city's pothole-ridden roads wasn't enough, the venue for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming function in Pune turned into a muddy swamp in just 20 minutes of rain, with surrounding roads becoming waterlogged on Tuesday.

The visuals of the flooded rally venue and surrounding roads have caused a major uproar on social media. Recently, the Pune civic body came under scrutiny for the pothole-ridden roads in the city after the President highlighted the issue in a letter to the Pune Police.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Modi to sound poll bugle in Pune rally

Ironically, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit is being framed as a showcase of the BJP's developmental agenda, particularly highlighting major infrastructure achievements. This is also being considered as a raly where PM Modi will sound a poll bugle for upcoming state assembly election.

One of the key events will be the official inauguration of Pune's underground metro stretch from Shivajinagar to Swargate, marking a major advancement in the city's metro network. Additionally, Modi will lay the foundation stone for several important projects, including the long-awaited memorial at Bhide Wada, the historic site where Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule established India’s first school for girls.