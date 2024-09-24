 VIDEOS: PM Modi's Upcoming Function Venue in Pune Turns into a Muddy Swamp in Just 20 Minutes of Rain; Roads Waterlogged
The visuals of the flooded rally venue and surrounding roads have caused a major uproar on social media. Recently, the Pune civic body came under scrutiny for the pothole-ridden roads in the city after the President highlighted the issue in a letter to the Pune Police.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 02:54 PM IST
As if the embarrassment caused by President Droupadi Murmu's letter to the Pune Police about the city's pothole-ridden roads wasn't enough, the venue for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming function in Pune turned into a muddy swamp in just 20 minutes of rain, with surrounding roads becoming waterlogged on Tuesday.

One of the key events will be the official inauguration of Pune's underground metro stretch from Shivajinagar to Swargate, marking a major advancement in the city's metro network. Additionally, Modi will lay the foundation stone for several important projects, including the long-awaited memorial at Bhide Wada, the historic site where Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule established India’s first school for girls.

