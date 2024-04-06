Pune Water Crisis: Contact Us If Tanker Operators Ask For Money, Says PMC

Representative Image | PTI

If Punekars are unaware, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) offers free water tankers in case of shortages within its limits. However, if tanker operators demand money from citizens, the civic body has urged them to lodge a complaint by contacting the toll-free number 18001030222.

Complaints can also be lodged via WhatsApp at 8888251001 or through the ‘PMC Care App,’ accompanied by photographic evidence. Complainants are required to provide details such as the tanker number, the name of the operator demanding money, as well as their own name, address, and contact number.

Meanwhile, the PMC has reportedly incurred an expenditure of ₹80 crore during the year on providing water tankers to various areas of the city facing water shortages.

As many as 4.34 lakh water tanker trips have been recorded on the muster of the tanker supply cell of the water department. The PMC pays ₹2,000 per tanker to the operators onboarded by the civic body for supplying utility water to different areas of the city.

Meanwhile, with the city facing an impending water crisis, the usage of tankers will be much higher this summer season.