Central Railway To Operate Summer Superfast Special Trains From Pune To Danapur, Nagpur, Hazrat Nizamuddin - Details Inside

Central Railway has announced the operation of summer superfast special trains from Pune to Danapur, Nagpur, and Hazrat Nizamuddin to accommodate the additional passenger rush.

Pune-Danapur-Pune (8 trips)

Train No. 01471, Pune-Danapur Superfast Bi-weekly Special, will leave Pune at 6:30am every Thursday & Sunday, i.e., April 11, April 14, May 2, and May 5, and will reach Danapur at 12pm the next day.

Train No. 01472 Danapur-Pune Superfast Bi-weekly Special Express will leave Danapur at 1:30pm every Friday and Monday, i.e., April 12, April 15, May 3 & May 6, and will reach Pune at 7:45pm the next day.

Halts: Hadapsar, Daund Card Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, and Ara.

Composition: Total 22 ICF Coaches, including two AC-3 Tier, 18 Sleeper Class, and two Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Vans.

Pune-Nagpur-Pune (38 trips)

Train No. 01166 Pune-Nagpur Superfast Bi-Weekly Special will leave Pune at 3:50pm every Tuesday & Sunday from April 14 to June 16 and will reach Nagpur at 6:30am the next day.

Train No. 01165 Nagpur-Pune Superfast Bi-Weekly Special will leave Nagpur at 7:40 pm every Monday & Saturday from April 13 to June 15 and will reach Pune at 11:25am the next day.

Halts: Uruli, Daund Card Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusawal, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, Dhamangaon, and Wardha.

Composition: Total 18 LHB Coaches, including two AC-2 Tier, 10 AC Three Tier Economy, five General Second Class with Luggage cum Guard Brake Van, and one Generator car.

Pune–Hazrat Nizamuddin–Pune (24 trips)

Train No. 01491 Pune-Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly Superfast Special will leave Pune at 5:30pm every Friday from April 12 to June 28 and will reach Hazrat Nizamuddin the next day at 4:45pm.

Train No. 01492 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Pune Weekly Super Fast Special will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin every Saturday at 10:10pm from April 13 to June 29 and will reach Pune the next day at 11:55pm.

Halts: Lonavla, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Bhawanimandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, and Mathura.

Composition: Total 22 ICF Coaches: One AC-2 Tier, 4 AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 6 General second Class including 2 luggage cum Guard’s Brake Van.