 Training For Census-2027 Concludes In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Census-2027 will be conducted in two stages. In the first stage, house-listing will be carried out from April to September 2026. The actual census will then be conducted from February 2027

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 06:13 PM IST
Training For Census-2027 Concludes In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Officers and employees of the district administration were imparted training for Census-2027 on Thursday.

Addressing the employees, District Collector Deelip Swami said that the census is one of the most important processes in good governance. Census data is used for implementing various government schemes; hence, the trainees should carry out the census work with full commitment, he said.

Census-2027 will be conducted in two stages. In the first stage, house-listing will be carried out from April to September 2026. The actual census will then be conducted from February 2027. The census process will be entirely digital. Residents will be able to fill in their information through an online system, for which a unique identity number will be generated. Subsequently, employees will personally visit households to verify the submitted information, officials stated.

