Training For Census-2027 Concludes In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Officers and employees of the district administration were imparted training for Census-2027 on Thursday.

Addressing the employees, District Collector Deelip Swami said that the census is one of the most important processes in good governance. Census data is used for implementing various government schemes; hence, the trainees should carry out the census work with full commitment, he said.

Read Also Ahead Of Pune Polls, Senior Congress Leader Sudhir Kale Joins BJP

Groups of employees for the house-listing census were formed and training was conducted at the district collectorate. Employees from the district collectorate, various government offices, municipal councils and tehsil offices were included in the process.

Resident Deputy District Collector Janardan Vidhate, Deputy District Collector Sangeeta Rathod, Joint Director of the Census Directorate Praveen Bhagat, Census Inspector Arun Salgaonkar, expert Ramdas Mandale and others were present.

Census-2027 will be conducted in two stages. In the first stage, house-listing will be carried out from April to September 2026. The actual census will then be conducted from February 2027. The census process will be entirely digital. Residents will be able to fill in their information through an online system, for which a unique identity number will be generated. Subsequently, employees will personally visit households to verify the submitted information, officials stated.