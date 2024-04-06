Murlidhar Mohol, Medha Kulkarni And Other Pune BJP Leaders Extend Wishes On Party's 44th Foundation Day | Twitter

Formed on April 6, 1980, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated its 44th foundation day on Saturday. On this occasion, several party leaders in Pune took to X (formerly Twitter) to pay tribute to BJP stalwarts and express their reverence for the party's ideals. Some leaders also shared pictures of themselves unfurling the BJP flag.

Murlidhar Mohol, the party's candidate for the Pune Lok Sabha seat, expressed his pride in being associated with the party for over three decades. "During thirty years, there were many changes, successes, and failures, but the ideology of the party was never left behind. The party kept fighting and moving forward," he remarked. Mohol highlighted the inclusivity of the BJP by stating, "A party worker like me, who has no political background, can go on to become a Lok Sabha candidate from a party's polling agent; this can only happen in the BJP."

Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole expressed gratitude for being a worker of the world's largest political party, emphasising its commitment to service and national welfare. "Celebrating the 45th foundation day of the BJP by honouring the invaluable contributions of our senior leaders and dedicated karyakartas. Let's renew our pledge to tirelessly work towards realising the vision of a stronger, healthier, and more prosperous India," he affirmed.

Grateful and privileged to be a karyakarta of the world's largest political party—a family that prioritizes seva, and puts the nation and people above all else.



Celebrating the 45th Foundation Day of the @BJP4India by honoring the invaluable contributions of our senior leaders… pic.twitter.com/4wvkcYDFor — Siddharth Shirole (Modi ka Parivar) (@SidShirole) April 6, 2024

Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni conveyed her heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the dedicated workers of the BJP on its foundation day. She saluted the leaders who had strengthened the party with their hard work and dedication.

Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil underscored that the BJP was founded on the values of nationalism, sacrifice, service, and dedication. "It's not just a party; it's a family. I am proud to belong to one of the largest and most influential families in the country," he added.

प्रखर राष्ट्रवाद, त्याग, सेवा व समर्पण या भावनेतून स्थापन झालेला पक्ष म्हणजे भारतीय जनता पक्ष!



भारतीय जनता पक्ष हा केवळ एक पक्ष नाही, तर एक परिवार आहे.



देशातील सर्वात मोठ्या आणि प्रभावशाली भाजपा कुटुंबांत असल्याचा मला सार्थ अभिमान वाटतो.



भारतीय जनता पार्टीच्या… pic.twitter.com/UzTGDjGQw6 — Chandrakant Patil (Modi Ka Parivar) (@ChDadaPatil) April 6, 2024

Parvati MLA Madhuri Misal extended her best wishes to BJP leaders, office bearers, activists, and voters.

Dheeraj Ghate, the party's Pune unit chief, expressed his pride in being a loyal worker of the world's largest party.