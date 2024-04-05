Pune Faces Water Scarcity: 93 Tankers Deployed, Dam Storage Declines To 35.99% | FP

At present, Pune and its rural areas are grappling with water scarcity, with 93 tankers provided by the Zila Parishad catering to residents' needs. These tankers conduct a total of 296 trips across various areas, with Purandar utilising the most at 50, followed by Baramati at 18, and Ambegaon at 10.

Concerns over potential water shortages persist as the district's dam storage stands at approximately 35.99%, down from 46.67% compared to the previous year. In response, District Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar directed against water cuts for Pune city during a recent meeting of Pune Municipal Corporation officials, urging a focus on addressing water supply complaints in low-pressure areas.

The quartet of dams responsible for Pune city’s water supply currently holds 48.05 percent of their storage capacity, equivalent to 14.01 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic feet), indicating a decline from last year's 56.47 percent capacity.

Official records reveal the Khadakwasla dam's water storage at 53.78 percent, accounting for 1.06 TMC of water as of March 18. Panshet reservoir stands at 51.06 percent, holding 5.44 TMC, while Temghar is at 9.60 percent with 0.36 TMC. Additionally, the Warasgaon dam stands at 55.78 percent capacity, holding 7.15 TMC.