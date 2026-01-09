 No More Office Visits: Nashik ZP Brings Birth, Death Certificates, 5 More Services On 'Aaple Sarkar' Portal
To provide government services to citizens in rural areas in a simple, transparent, and timely manner, a total of 7 important services of the Rural Development Department of Nashik Zilla Parishad have been made available on the Maharashtra government's official online portal, 'Aaple Sarkar'.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 06:17 PM IST
article-image
Nashik– To provide government services to citizens in rural areas in a simple, transparent, and timely manner, a total of 7 important services of the Rural Development Department of Nashik Zilla Parishad have been made available on the Maharashtra government's official online portal, 'Aaple Sarkar'. The Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad, Omkar Pawar, has appealed to citizens to take maximum advantage of these digital services.

Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar said, “In line with the government's Digital Maharashtra concept, Nashik Zilla Parishad is constantly striving to make citizen-centric services more accessible. These services on the 'Aaple Sarkar' portal will eliminate the need for citizens in rural areas to repeatedly visit the Zilla Parishad or Gram Panchayat offices. Citizens will be able to submit applications online from their homes, check the status of their applications, and obtain necessary certificates in a timely manner.”

He further stated that this initiative will save citizens' time and money and will increase transparency, speed, and reliability in the service delivery process. It will particularly benefit citizens in rural and remote areas and will increase the effective use of digital media in administrative work.

Since all these services are available online, citizens do not need to be physically present at the office. The entire process, from submitting the application to receiving the certificate, will be digital.

Omkar Pawar added, “These facilities on the 'Aaple Sarkar' portal are for the convenience of the citizens. Therefore, citizens should take advantage of these digital services.”

The 7 services of the Rural Development Department now available on the 'Aaple Sarkar' portal are as follows:

- Birth Registration Certificate

- Death Registration Certificate

- Marriage Registration Certificate

- Below Poverty Line Certificate

- Gram Panchayat No Dues Certificate

- Form 8 Extract

- Destitute Certificate

