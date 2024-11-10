Pune: VTKBS Slams Politicians Over Claims, Reaffirms Demand to Protect Vetal Tekdi Amid Election Campaign | Anand Chaini

The hills of Pune have once again become a focal point ahead of the assembly polls, much like they were during the Lok Sabha polls. All political parties have expressed their agreement on the importance of protecting the city's hills, especially Vetal Tekdi.

In response to the ongoing debate, the Vetal Tekdi Bachav Kruti Samiti (VTKBS), which has been at the forefront of the battle to preserve the hill, has issued a press note to clarify certain claims circulating in the media regarding their efforts to protect the Tekdi.

According to VTKBS, some political candidates have accused the group of raising the issue of Vetal Tekdi’s preservation solely in the context of the upcoming assembly elections. VTKBS strongly condemns these statements, calling them disrespectful to the thousands of Punekars who took to the streets on April 15, 2023, demanding that the proposed development projects on Vetal Tekdi be scrapped. "These statements hurt the sentiments of citizens who have long been fighting to save their hills," the statement by the VTKBS said.

The group further refuteed claims made by former Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil, who stated that the projects affecting Vetal Tekdi were "halted" during his tenure. VTKBS points to RTI documents accessed since April 2023, which reveal that the files for these projects have continued to move within the government. "The projects have not been halted, as claimed. In fact, the Maharashtra State Government has approved modifications to the HCMTR alignment in May 2024 and a realignment of the Bal Bharati-Paud Phata Road on the Paud side in July 2023," VTKBS noted in its statement.

Demands by VTBKS

On April 15, 2023, VTKBS led a large rally, with thousands of Punekars joining in to demand the cancellation of three major projects that threaten the integrity of Vetal Tekdi: the Balbharati-Paud Phata Road, the HCMTR, and the twin tunnels from Panchavati-Sutardhara and Panchavati-Gokhalenagar. The group is now reiterating the same demands ahead of the assembly elections, urging that these projects be removed from Pune’s Development Plan.

In addition, VTKBS is calling for a renewed focus on improving public transport, particularly through the enhancement of PMPML services, completion of the Metro network, and last-mile connectivity. The group has also urged that Vetal Tekdi, along with other hills in Pune, be declared Natural Heritage Sites and No Development Zones, emphasizing their importance in maintaining the city’s environmental balance and contributing to groundwater recharge.

“Climate change is already impacting Pune with rising temperatures, water scarcity, and a lack of open spaces. The role of our Tekdis in mitigating these challenges is well-documented, and it is imperative that these areas be preserved for the future of the city,” VTKBS said in its statement. They added that, with ample data and evidence available, it is clear that the proposed development projects on Vetal Tekdi would have a disastrous impact on the environment.

VTKBS concluded its statement by calling on all candidates and political parties to make a written commitment to protect Vetal Tekdi and the hills of Pune. “It is time for politicians to stop using the environment as a political tool and instead take a clear stand for the future of the city. We need development that prioritizes public transport and environmental sustainability,” the group asserted.

The fight to save Vetal Tekdi is not a recent issue raised only for electoral purposes. VTKBS has pointed out that citizens have been resisting the destruction of Pune's hills for decades, citing past successes, including the removal of the Balbharati-Paud Phata Road from the 1987 Development Plan due to citizen action. "We have been fighting for the preservation of our hills for years, and we will continue to do so for the future of Pune," VTKBS noted.