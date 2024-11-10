Pune: Rohit Pawar Claims 32 IT Companies Moving from Hinjawadi to Gujarat, Criticizes Ruling Party for Focusing on Gujarat's Development |

Karjat-Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar has sparked a row after he claimed that 32 companies from the IT hub of Hinjawadi will be moving to Gujarat.

He claimed that in the last ten years, the current rulers have failed to bring any new IT companies to the surrounding MIDCs, while many existing companies have moved. Pawar further alleged that the ruling party is planning to take other major companies, like Tata, to Gujarat. He criticized the ruling party for focusing on developing Gujarat instead of Maharashtra.

Earlier this year, the Hinjawadi Industries Association (HIA) claimed that 37 IT companies have moved out from the Hinjawadi Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in the last ten years due to the deteriorating conditions of the infrastructure and traffic congestion in the locality. However, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) lacks precise data on this migration.

Rohit Pawar made these strong remarks while addressing a gathering in Chinchwad, during the campaign of Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate Rahul Kalate. Several former corporators also joined him at the event.

In Chinchwad, a battle between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Pimpri-Chinchwad chief Shankar Jagtap and NCP-SP nominee Rahul Kalate.

Pawar added, "The opposition wants to preserve their empire, but we need to bring our Pimpri-Chinchwad back to its former glory. Elect Rahul Kalate for this." He went on to highlight that late Yashwantrao Chavan had brought large companies to the Pimpri-Chinchwad area, and Sharad Pawar had further promoted this growth. "We have the biggest IT park in our neighborhood, and it has benefited the residents of this city," he said. He also accused the BJP of trying to suppress the residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

He further pointed out that jobs from the state are going to Gujarat as he campaigned for MVA candidate Bapusaheb Pathare in Wadgaon Sheri.

In Wadgaon Sheri, MLA Sunil Tingre of NCP (AP) is facing former MLA Bapusaheb Pathare.