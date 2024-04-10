Pune Viral Video: Traffic Police's Towing Vehicle Driver Caught Accepting Bribe In Vimannagar; X Users Demand Action | Video Screengrab

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared a video on Wednesday showing a driver of Pune City Traffic Police's towing vehicle accepting a bribe.

Watch Video:

Sir, @CPPuneCity I saw your team taking a bribe in front of Vimannagar Traffic Police station. The traffic officer to stay clean, handed the cash to the driver to keep her hands clean. I hope some action is taken. @NoziaSayyed FyI @punekarnews @PuneCityTraffic @ThePuneMirror pic.twitter.com/h3PX2xFqBR — ArKay (@DefenceBrat) April 10, 2024

In the video, a person is seen conversing with a traffic police official. Shortly after, the person takes out money from his wallet and attempts to hand it over to the official. However, the official instructs the person to give the money to the driver of the towing vehicle instead. Subsequently, the towing vehicle is seen driving away after receiving the bribe, while the person returns to his vehicle.

The X user stated that the incident occurred in Vimannagar.

Meanwhile, several other X users demanded action against both the driver and the traffic police official.

"One user commented, "Nowadays, traffic police officials are using wardens, drivers, and helpers to extort money. They have also identified blind spots of the CCTV installed at signals and accept bribes only in those blind spots."

Another user remarked, "The traffic violator should also be booked because most of them are very willing to pay a bribe lower than the official fine."

"This has become a very common scene in Pune," wrote another user.

Check out the reactions below:

Nowadays they are using Warden, Drivers, Helpers to take Money. They have also identified blind Spots of the CCTV installed on the Signals they accept Bribe only in that Blind Spots. — Abhay Ambekar (@AambekarAbhay) April 10, 2024

Sahi Pakda. This place is quite familiar. Road leading to Phoenix Mall where many vehicles park in no parking area and pedestrians have to walk on road too. @PMCPune do you see the flex in the video. Please remove that — Raja Subramani (@RajaSubramani22) April 10, 2024

To avoid big amount of chalan people happily gives bribe and that's common in every cities in our country... People who are offering bribe shall be accountable with the traffic police 😢 — SONIC⚡ (@chad_sonic) April 10, 2024

The traffic violator should also be booked coz most of them are very happy to pay a bribe lower than the official fine — Hasnain Poonawala (@hasnainkp) April 10, 2024

This is been very normal scene in pune specially in viman nagar…. — Ajit Mankar (@aj2mankar) April 10, 2024

Recently, another video surfaced on social media, showing a traffic police official clandestinely accepting a bribe from a man. In the video, the man approaches the cop, who is directing traffic, and discreetly hands over the bribe money before quickly walking away.

After the video went viral, the official, identified as Vijay Mewalal Kanojia from the Lashkar Traffic Division, was suspended.