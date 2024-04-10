Pune Viral Video: Traffic Police's Towing Vehicle Driver Caught Accepting Bribe In Vimannagar; X Users Demand Action

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared a video on Wednesday showing a driver of Pune City Traffic Police's towing vehicle accepting a bribe.
In the video, a person is seen conversing with a traffic police official. Shortly after, the person takes out money from his wallet and attempts to hand it over to the official. However, the official instructs the person to give the money to the driver of the towing vehicle instead. Subsequently, the towing vehicle is seen driving away after receiving the bribe, while the person returns to his vehicle.
The X user stated that the incident occurred in Vimannagar.
Meanwhile, several other X users demanded action against both the driver and the traffic police official.
"One user commented, "Nowadays, traffic police officials are using wardens, drivers, and helpers to extort money. They have also identified blind spots of the CCTV installed at signals and accept bribes only in those blind spots."
Another user remarked, "The traffic violator should also be booked because most of them are very willing to pay a bribe lower than the official fine."
"This has become a very common scene in Pune," wrote another user.
Recently, another video surfaced on social media, showing a traffic police official clandestinely accepting a bribe from a man. In the video, the man approaches the cop, who is directing traffic, and discreetly hands over the bribe money before quickly walking away.
After the video went viral, the official, identified as Vijay Mewalal Kanojia from the Lashkar Traffic Division, was suspended.