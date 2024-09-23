Pune Viral Video: Protestors Interrupt Supriya Sule's Speech With 'Jai Shree Ram' Slogans, See How She Reacted | File Photo

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) Working President and Baramati MP Supriya Sule was interrupted by protesters chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' during her speech in Pune on Saturday. The incident took place when Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation & Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Maharashtra Higher & Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil were on stage. The video of this incident has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Sule is seen starting her speech by acknowledging the dignitaries on the stage, beginning by thanking Gadkari. However, the protesters interrupted her speech with slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram'. In the video, Gadkari and Fadnavis can be seen gesturing to the protesters to stop. Patil even gets up from his seat to pacify the protesters. "I will start if you are done," Sule said, calmly addressing the situation.

In response, supporters of Sule then began chanting slogans like "Supriya tai tu aage badho, hum tumhare saath hai", but she quickly asked them to stop. "Stop..stop...stop...we haven't come here for our party...we have come here to thank Gadkari saheb," she said.

Meanwhile, during the event, Gadkari announced that the Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram 'palkhi margs' (highways with palanquin walkways on either side) have been completed and the former will be inaugurated by December. He said 42,000 trees have been planted along the four-lane Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Hadapsar-Diveghat to Mohol and Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Patas to Tondale-Bondale, and the state government must go in for more plantation to make these "green highways".