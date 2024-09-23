 PHOTOS: Indian Air Force Airlifts Live Organs From Pune To Delhi, Facilitating Life-Saving Surgery
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePHOTOS: Indian Air Force Airlifts Live Organs From Pune To Delhi, Facilitating Life-Saving Surgery

PHOTOS: Indian Air Force Airlifts Live Organs From Pune To Delhi, Facilitating Life-Saving Surgery

A Green Air corridor was created for the C-17 aircraft to facilitate airlift of live organs from Pune to Delhi

ANIUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 10:34 AM IST
article-image
PHOTOS: Indian Air Force Airlifts Live Organs From Pune To Delhi, Facilitating Life-Saving Surgery | X/@IAF_MCC

In a major operation, the Indian Air Force facilitated the airlift of live organs from Pune to Delhi using the C-17 Globemaster aircraft, enabling critical life-saving surgery.

A Green Air corridor was created for the C-17 aircraft to facilitate airlift of live organs from Pune to Delhi.

"At a moment's notice, an #IAF C-17 Globemaster from Hindan took off late last night with a team of medical specialists from R&R Military Hospital. A Green Air corridor was created for the C-17 aircraft to facilitate airlift of live organs from Pune to Delhi, enabling a critical life-saving surgery," the IAF posted on X (formerly Twitter).



Earlier, the Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed its C-17 Globemaster aircraft to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations in Vietnam (Hanoi) following the severe flooding caused by Typhoon Yagi.

Loading and coordination were carried out by the C-17 team at Hindan Air Force Station. 35 tonnes of aid comprising water purification items, water containers, blankets, kitchen utensils, and solar lanterns for Vietnam.

Read Also
Troubled by Pune's Potholes, President Murmu Appeals to Pune Police for Better Roads Ahead of PM...
article-image



In a post on X, External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar said, "India launches Operation Sadbhav. Demonstrating our solidarity with the people affected by Typhoon Yagi, India is dispatching aid to Myanmar, Vietnam and Laos. 10 tons of aid including dry ration, clothing and medicines left for Myanmar onboard Indian Navy INS Satpura today. @IAF_MCC is carrying 35 tonnes of aid comprising water purification items, water containers, blankets, kitchen utensils, and solar lanterns for Vietnam. 10 tonnes of aid comprising genset, water purification items, hygiene supplies, mosquito nets, blankets and sleeping bags for Laos."

FPJ Shorts
MG Windsor EV Pricing Revealed, Starting from Rs 13.50 Lakh Onwards
MG Windsor EV Pricing Revealed, Starting from Rs 13.50 Lakh Onwards
MAH CET 2024: Final Merit List Out For BBA, MBA, MCA, BBM, BCA; Check List Of Important Documents
MAH CET 2024: Final Merit List Out For BBA, MBA, MCA, BBM, BCA; Check List Of Important Documents
The Tech Rendezvous: PM Modi Holds Roundtable Meeting Heads Of Google, Nvidia and Other Big Names
The Tech Rendezvous: PM Modi Holds Roundtable Meeting Heads Of Google, Nvidia and Other Big Names
Wol 3D India IPO: 3D Printing Solution Provider's ₹25.56 Crore Public Offer Opens For Subscription Today; Know Price Band & Other Details
Wol 3D India IPO: 3D Printing Solution Provider's ₹25.56 Crore Public Offer Opens For Subscription Today; Know Price Band & Other Details
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PHOTOS: Indian Air Force Airlifts Live Organs From Pune To Delhi, Facilitating Life-Saving Surgery

PHOTOS: Indian Air Force Airlifts Live Organs From Pune To Delhi, Facilitating Life-Saving Surgery

Pune: Is Jagdish Mulik Quitting BJP? Here's What You Need To Know

Pune: Is Jagdish Mulik Quitting BJP? Here's What You Need To Know

Former Wadgaon Sheri MLA Jagdish Mulik Appeals for Strong Support Ahead of Assembly Elections,...

Former Wadgaon Sheri MLA Jagdish Mulik Appeals for Strong Support Ahead of Assembly Elections,...

Troubled by Pune's Potholes, President Murmu Appeals to Pune Police for Better Roads Ahead of PM...

Troubled by Pune's Potholes, President Murmu Appeals to Pune Police for Better Roads Ahead of PM...

Pune: Youth Electrocuted After Climbing Atop DJ and Waving Flag During Eid-e-Milad Procession in...

Pune: Youth Electrocuted After Climbing Atop DJ and Waving Flag During Eid-e-Milad Procession in...