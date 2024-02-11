Pune Viral Video: 'Mosquito Tornado' Swirls Over Mutha River, X Users Say 'It Is An Everyday Menace' |

Residents of Keshavnagar and Kharadi in Pune were surprised to witness an unusual phenomenon—an occurrence dubbed a "mosquito tornado"—swirling over the Mutha river.

A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) shows a dense cloud of mosquitoes forming a swirling vortex near the riverbank, creating a surreal sight. While mosquito tornadoes are not uncommon in certain regions during specific seasons, they are a rare sight in urban areas like Pune.

Horrifying ‘mosquito tornado’ near Pune’s Keshav Nagar has sparked outrage, residents have demanded removal of hyacinths. Mosquito tornadoes like this have been reported from Central America and Russia usually during the rainy season.pic.twitter.com/n4SAwJlnzv — Pune City Life (@PuneCityLife) February 10, 2024

Meanwhile, X users expressed concerns about the potential health implications of such a large congregation of mosquitoes, as they are carriers of diseases like malaria, dengue, and chikungunya, raising fears of a possible outbreak in the affected areas.

"It is an everyday menace in Keshavnagar. This is the most ignored area by @PMCPune," wrote one X user. "Horrifying. It's gonna spread in the entire city soon," commented another user.

It is an everyday menace in keshav nagar. This is the most ignored area by @PMCPune. — ankush gupta (@ankush113) February 11, 2024

Horrifying

It's gonna spread in the entire city soon — Scorpio (@Wild83206947) February 11, 2024

One of the reasons I sold my flat in Pune early. The city will be unliveable in a few years due to corruption. — The Money Memo (@themoneymemo) February 11, 2024

Now real estate ventures will offer you an amazing mosquito view🦟 — Madan Kumar (@madansandiri) February 11, 2024

That looks something biblical — Col. Julius Nagendranath (@Colonel_Julius) February 11, 2024

Environmentalist Ameet Singh attributed the "mosquito tornado" to the River Front Development (RFD) project. "Recently, a video has surfaced of mosquito swarms around the river near Kharadi in Pune. This was inevitable. Yes, it is due to the RFD. We people who have studied ecosystem preserves for a long while have warned about this enough times. More mosquitoes breed in warmer temperatures and in contaminated water in which organisms such as fish, tadpoles, and frogs can’t eat them or their larvae to fulfil their role in the ecosystem. Similarly, snakes survive by eating frogs; the destruction of the riparian forest habitat is only going to ensure keystone species loss such as snakes and frogs and an increase of these swarms of pestilences."