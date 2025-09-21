Pune VIDEOS: Assamese Community Pays Tribute To Late Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg At Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Garden On JM Road | Anand Chaini

Pune: Celebrated Indian singer Zubeen Garg died on Friday in a tragic accident in Singapore at the age of 52. To pay tribute to him, over 250 people from the Assamese community in Pune gathered near the famous Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Garden on Jangali Maharaj Road (JM Road) on Sunday morning.

Watch Videos:

Tribute To Singer Zubeen Garg In Pune | Anand Chaini

According to information given by the community at the event, around 5,000 people from Assam live in Pune for education and jobs. Garg was a cultural icon in Assam. Over 250 people gathered and paid tribute to Garg’s photo in the form of a Shradhanjali Anusthan (religious tribute).

The community was joined by passersby who were fond of Garg's voice and music. They all sang his songs in his memory and honoured him with candles. In a notable moment, the community themselves cleaned the area after the tribute event. The whole atmosphere was emotional and wholesome, with people reciting nothing but praise for Garg and his musical talent.

Drowning Incident Kills Music Sensation

Zubeen Garg, an Assamese singer born in Meghalaya, died on Friday after a drowning incident while he was enjoying himself on a yacht in Singapore. Despite being taken to the ICU, he could not be revived. Born on November 18, 1972, Garg was 52 when he died. He was recognised for his powerful voice and versatility, singing in over 40 languages, including Hindi, Bengali, and Assamese.

He recorded over 38,000 songs throughout his career. He is best known for his hit song 'Ya Ali' from the 2006 Bollywood movie Gangster. Besides singing, Zubeen was a multi-instrumentalist and contributed as a lyricist, musician, filmmaker, and actor. His music had a strong cultural impact, especially in Northeast India, and he was widely admired for his philanthropic work.