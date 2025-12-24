 Pune VIDEO: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Bhosale Joins BJP, Party Workers Stage Photo-Stomping Protest In Yerawada
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune VIDEO: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Bhosale Joins BJP, Party Workers Stage Photo-Stomping Protest In Yerawada

Pune VIDEO: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Bhosale Joins BJP, Party Workers Stage Photo-Stomping Protest In Yerawada

Along with Sanjay Bhosale, Prithviraj Sutar, another former corporator of the Shiv Sena (UBT) joined the BJP. With their exit, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party no longer has a single former corporator in Pune

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 10:19 AM IST
article-image
Pune VIDEO: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Bhosale Joins BJP, Party Workers Stage Photo-Stomping Protest In Yerawada | Video Screengrab

Sanjay Bhosale, a former corporator of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in Pune, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday. However, this didn't go down well with the party workers as they staged a protest against Bhosale in the Yerawada-Gandhinagar area.

Initially, a garland was offered to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and then the Shiv Sena (UBT) workers stomped on the photos of Bhosale, calling him a "gaddar (traitor)."

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Walhekar. who led the protest, said, “We have been working in the Yerawada area for the past 35 years and have taken the Shiv Sena to every household. Many Shiv Sena workers from this area have represented the party in the Pune Municipal Corporation, and Sanjay Bhosale is one of them. The party workers made him a corporator three times, but now, driven by greed for power, he has joined the BJP.

Read Also
CM Devendra Fadnavis Woos Purandar Farmers With Top Compensation, Jobs & Land For Airport; Eyes 2%...
article-image

"If he had carried out development work in the ward during the last 15 years, he wouldn't have had to join the BJP today. Bhosale has wronged loyal party workers in every election so far, and now he has again wronged other aspiring candidates in the Mahayuti. Therefore, the people of the Yerawada-Gandhinagar area will surely show Bhosale his place in the upcoming elections," he added.

FPJ Shorts
'My Role Is To Protect...': Ben Stokes Stands By England Players Amid Drinking Controversy During Ashes Tour; VIDEO
'My Role Is To Protect...': Ben Stokes Stands By England Players Amid Drinking Controversy During Ashes Tour; VIDEO
J&K: Minimum Temperatures Drop Below Zero In Gulmarg & Pahalgam
J&K: Minimum Temperatures Drop Below Zero In Gulmarg & Pahalgam
Pune Land Deal Case: 'Office Boy' Working With Accused Shital Tejwani Signed Key Papers, Prosecution Tells Court
Pune Land Deal Case: 'Office Boy' Working With Accused Shital Tejwani Signed Key Papers, Prosecution Tells Court
Tamil Nadu Schools Directed To Observe Full Christmas Holidays; No Special Classes Allowed
Tamil Nadu Schools Directed To Observe Full Christmas Holidays; No Special Classes Allowed

Meanwhile, along with Bhosale, Prithviraj Sutar, another former corporator of the Shiv Sena (UBT) joined the BJP on Tuesday.

Read Also
Pune: Ahead Of PMC Elections, NCP, NCP-SP Signals United Front But Faces Worker Discontent
article-image

With their exit, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party no longer has a single former corporator in Pune.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Land Deal Case: 'Office Boy' Working With Accused Shital Tejwani Signed Key Papers, Prosecution...

Pune Land Deal Case: 'Office Boy' Working With Accused Shital Tejwani Signed Key Papers, Prosecution...

Pune VIDEO: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Bhosale Joins BJP, Party Workers Stage Photo-Stomping...

Pune VIDEO: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Bhosale Joins BJP, Party Workers Stage Photo-Stomping...

Jalgaon: 403 Gram Panchayats Get CCTV Surveillance Under CM's Campaign

Jalgaon: 403 Gram Panchayats Get CCTV Surveillance Under CM's Campaign

'Sports Key To Youth's Bright Future': Minister Raksha Khadse At Bhusawal Sports Fest Launch

'Sports Key To Youth's Bright Future': Minister Raksha Khadse At Bhusawal Sports Fest Launch

Swiggy’s 2025 Report: Pune Diner Spends ₹1.19 Lakh On A Single Outing

Swiggy’s 2025 Report: Pune Diner Spends ₹1.19 Lakh On A Single Outing