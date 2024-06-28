Pune Video: Sakal Hindu Samaj Activists Hold Rasta Roko At Navale Bridge Over Hadapsar Stone Hurling Incident | Sourced

Hundreds of Sakal Hindu Samaj activists gathered at Navale Bridge to hold a 'rasta roko' protest over the Hadapsar stone-hurling incident. Similar protests were organised by them at Hadapsar Gadital and Kiwale.

Watch Video:

Pune Video: Sakal Hindu Samaj Activists Hold Rasta Roko At Navale Bridge Over Hadapsar Stone Hurling Incident#PuneNews #Pune pic.twitter.com/o01b5sVoY5 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) June 28, 2024

Recently, a stone was hurled at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in the Sasane Nagar area, causing tension in the locality. Locals assembled in large numbers and handed over a memorandum to the police demanding the arrest of the culprit. Subsequently, a 25-year-old mentally deranged person was arrested under Section 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship) of the Indian Penal Code, based on CCTV footage of the incident.

Meanwhile, the Sakal Hindu Samaj has demanded that a law be passed imposing a 10-year punishment for individuals who attempt to tarnish the social fabric of our society.