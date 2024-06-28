 Pune Video: Sakal Hindu Samaj Activists Hold Rasta Roko At Navale Bridge Over Hadapsar Stone Hurling Incident
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Video: Sakal Hindu Samaj Activists Hold Rasta Roko At Navale Bridge Over Hadapsar Stone Hurling Incident

Pune Video: Sakal Hindu Samaj Activists Hold Rasta Roko At Navale Bridge Over Hadapsar Stone Hurling Incident

Recently, a stone was hurled at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in the Sasane Nagar area, causing tension in the locality

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, June 28, 2024, 02:48 PM IST
article-image
Pune Video: Sakal Hindu Samaj Activists Hold Rasta Roko At Navale Bridge Over Hadapsar Stone Hurling Incident | Sourced

Hundreds of Sakal Hindu Samaj activists gathered at Navale Bridge to hold a 'rasta roko' protest over the Hadapsar stone-hurling incident. Similar protests were organised by them at Hadapsar Gadital and Kiwale.

Watch Video:

Recently, a stone was hurled at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in the Sasane Nagar area, causing tension in the locality. Locals assembled in large numbers and handed over a memorandum to the police demanding the arrest of the culprit. Subsequently, a 25-year-old mentally deranged person was arrested under Section 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship) of the Indian Penal Code, based on CCTV footage of the incident.

Read Also
Not Revolver, Pune Builder Threatened Farmer With Lighter In Viral Video (WATCH)
article-image

Meanwhile, the Sakal Hindu Samaj has demanded that a law be passed imposing a 10-year punishment for individuals who attempt to tarnish the social fabric of our society.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ASI Order Over Performing Rituals In Temples In Devgiri Fort Sparks Row

ASI Order Over Performing Rituals In Temples In Devgiri Fort Sparks Row

Pune Video: Sakal Hindu Samaj Activists Hold Rasta Roko At Navale Bridge Over Hadapsar Stone Hurling...

Pune Video: Sakal Hindu Samaj Activists Hold Rasta Roko At Navale Bridge Over Hadapsar Stone Hurling...

Beed: Police Detain Two, Book Others After Sloganeering and Stone Pelting in Manoj Jarange's Village

Beed: Police Detain Two, Book Others After Sloganeering and Stone Pelting in Manoj Jarange's Village

Pune Viral Video: Venomous Snake Spotted In City Restaurant, Customers Panic

Pune Viral Video: Venomous Snake Spotted In City Restaurant, Customers Panic

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar News: Computers Donated to Disabled, Review Meeting Addresses Key Issues...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar News: Computers Donated to Disabled, Review Meeting Addresses Key Issues...