PUNE VIDEO: PMC Garden Under Seven Loves Chowk Flyover Becomes Haven For Drunkards, Smokers (EXCLUSIVE)

PUNE VIDEO: PMC Garden Under Seven Loves Chowk Flyover Becomes Haven For Drunkards, Smokers

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has turned a blind eye towards the Rajmata Jijau Udyan—a park and open gym—situated under the flyover at Seven Loves Chowk. The garden has fallen into disrepair and has become a hotspot for drunkards and smokers, causing significant concern for locals and commuters. Despite the installation of CCTV cameras, the confidence of these addicts has increased as they have no fear of action against them.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Sachin Jadhav, an auto-rickshaw driver who usually waits at the spot to get passengers, said, "It is a matter of great neglect. We have not seen any security guards or gym trainers in the park. This place has become a threat for commuters and students, as multiple illegal activities are going on. The installed cameras are useless. Authorities need to visit the place once to check what is happening here."

Charulata Rane, a local resident, said, "We need the authorities to take immediate action. The park should be a safe place for everyone, especially for the students who pass by daily. This was constructed with our money, the taxes which we were forced to pay. Looking at such deteriorating conditions is unforgivable. If they cannot inspect or maintain it, then why did they construct it?"

Another resident, who chose to remain anonymous, expressed, "The park was a great idea initially and was built more than two years ago, but now it is just a dumping ground and a gathering spot for drunkards. The place is not safe for our children or for anyone passing through. The place that should be used by people to walk has been taken over by addicts."

When Team FPJ inspected the spot, we found several youths openly consuming alcohol and smoking cigarettes. Alcohol bottles, cigarette packets, plastic glasses, etc. were strewn all across the garden. The gym equipment was also damaged. While speaking to some of these drunkards, they exhibited no remorse for their actions.

Meanwhile, when Ajay Wayse, executive engineer, projects department, PMC, was contacted, he chose not to answer, saying, "I am in a meeting right now."