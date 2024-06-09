Pune Rain: BJP MP Medha Kulkarni Urges PMC Action on Damage; Kunal Tilak Takes Over 2 Hours to Reach Airport Due to Traffic |

Pune Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni has written a letter to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Rajendra Bhosale, urging immediate action to compensate citizens for the damage caused by recent rains and to undertake necessary preparatory measures for the upcoming monsoon season.

Meanwhile, Kunal Tilak, BJP spokesperson and son of former mayor and MLA Mukta Tilak, faced significant difficulties reaching the airport for a late-night flight. Taking to X, he said that he left home at 8pm for an 11pm flight, however, he encountered severe traffic congestion starting from Sangamwadi. Realising he would not make it on time, he had to walk, run, hop on two motorbikes, and finally request a rickshaw to reach the airport.

Kulkarni highlights havoc cause by rains

Kulkarni highlighted the significant havoc caused by the rains in Pune, which led to numerous distress calls from various societies and areas to her. Despite not being in Pune, she said that she communicated with local authorities to address the issues. She expressed deep regret over the suffering of citizens, including senior citizens, women, and children, who were trapped in the water, describing the situation as frightening.

Kulkarni emphasised the irreparable nature of the loss but insisted on the need for compensation for the damages incurred. She noted that many households suffered damages to items such as TVs and refrigerators due to water intrusion.

The MP criticised the municipal corporation for ignoring various malpractices and wrongdoings that led to the city's dire situation. She stressed that in emergencies, the aid system falls short, forcing citizens to rely on each other for help, indicating a failure of the Municipal Corporation.

In her letter, Kulkarni outlined several urgent demands and suggestions to the PMC Commissioner, focusing on mitigating the recent rain damage and preparing for future monsoons. She called for immediate action against unauthorised constructions, the proper organisation and cleaning of rainwater drains, increasing the depth of the riverbed to prevent flooding, clearing blocked drains, and enforcing rainwater harvesting. Additionally, she emphasised the need to maintain the expected width of drains according to the Primer report, highlighting these measures as essential for preventing waterlogging and reducing citizens' losses.

Kulkarni concluded by strongly demanding that all these issues be taken seriously and that immediate measures be implemented to prevent future occurrences and mitigate citizens' losses.