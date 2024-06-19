Pune Video: Jain Community Protests Vandalism Of Idols In Vadodara |

The Jain community in Pune protested on Wednesday in front of the Collector's Office against the alleged vandalisation of idols of Jain Tirthankaras near the stairs leading to Kalika Mata temple on Pavagadh hill near Vadodara.

Watch Video:

While community members alleged that these idols of Jain Tirthankars were removed by the temple trust as part of a renovation project, the trust clarified that they might have been displaced while removing an old shed on the stairs and maintained it was not done out of any ill will.

These Jain idols were placed on both sides of the steps of an old pathway leading to the hill temple, which is not in use at present. On Monday morning, some community members noticed that the idols were removed from the side walls and placed together in one location. Upon learning about the removal of these idols, members and religious leaders of the Jain community staged protests in Vadodara, Halol, and Surat, and submitted a memorandum to district collectors. In Pune too, protests took place.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Acharya Virag Sagar, a Jain community leader in Pune, said, "We are here to seek justice. Jain temples and idols have been targeted and demolished in various places across the country for many years. Our followers are kind and peaceful in nature. We demand that those who have broken our ancestors' idols in Gujarat be punished, setting an example for others." He added, "Our community, known for its peaceful nature, will turn into a revolutionary community if such incidents are not stopped. We warn the government that they will soon witness a transformation, with a garland in one hand and a spear in the other."

Tushar Pare, a community member and resident of Fatima Nagar, said, "We are here to protect our community and our temples. Our temples have been demolished by local residents in Gujarat. We have always been targets of other communities. Our community will continue to protest nationwide until the government takes strict action against the perpetrators."

Bharat Kumar, another member, expressed, "The government should stop those who target our peaceful community. We have never interfered with any religion, so why do others do so?"