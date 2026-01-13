Minor Girl’s Death At Navodaya Vidyalaya In Latur: Two School Staff Arrested, Probe Intensified | Sourced

Latur: The police and district administration have stepped up action in connection with the death of a minor girl student at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya here, launching a swift and transparent investigation into the incident.

Following a complaint, the police registered a case against two school employees under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The accused employees have been arrested and are currently in custody, officials said.

The district administration has also approved financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh for the victim’s family through the Social Welfare Department as immediate relief. In addition, steps are being taken to strengthen student safety at the school, including directions to appoint a counsellor.

The case is being handled with seriousness under the guidance of District Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge and Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe. Senior district and police officials visited the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, interacted with students and parents, and instructed the school administration to immediately implement necessary safety measures.

In this regard, the Collector held a meeting with Pune Regional Assistant Commissioner of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Pankaj Jackson, and Principal Ganapati Mhaske, issuing specific instructions focused on student security. Directions were also given to initiate the process for appointing a counsellor for students.

Based on evidence that emerged during the preliminary investigation, Pallavi Sachin Kanse and Lata Dagdu Gaikwad were arrested. A special team has been formed to record statements and collect evidence in this highly sensitive case.

The investigation is being conducted by a special team led by Latur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sameer Salve. Authorities stated that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure justice for the victim’s family and to ensure that no guilty person goes unpunished.