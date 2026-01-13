Pune VIDEO: Ex-BJP Minister Dilip Kamble Abuses Congress Leader Prashant Jagtap At Public Rally |

The Pune Municipal Corporation election campaign is now in full swing. The BJP has fielded all its leaders in Pune, including current and former ministers. The BJP, NCP, and Congress are all making a strong effort to retain control of the Pune Municipal Corporation. Former Minister of State, Dilip Kamble, is also campaigning for the BJP. However, during his campaign, he made an inappropriate remark. He criticised Congress leader and candidate Prashant Jagtap in an abusive language. The video of his statement is currently going viral. His statement raises the question of what has happened to the cultured city of Pune.

Prashant Jagtap is contesting the election from the Wanwadi-Salunke Vihar ward. Jagtap joined the Congress just before the elections, leaving the NCP Sharad Pawar faction. He severed his long-standing ties with Sharad Pawar and joined the Congress. Former BJP minister Dilip Kamble held a public meeting in Jagtap's ward. During this meeting, he targeted Prashant Jagtap. In his attempt to criticize him, he lost control of his words.

Taking advantage of the fact that Jagtap left Pawar's side to join the Congress, Kamble used abusive language while criticising Jagtap. He said, "He had put up pictures of Sharad Pawar Saheb all over his office. These were pictures from Pawar's rain-soaked rally. But after joining Congress, he removed them in a single day. What loyalty! Oh my God!" Saying this, Kamble used extremely vulgar and offensive language in a public meeting. Even worse, those present applauded and whistled.

Prashant Jagtap has also condemned Kamble's statement. He said that the BJP is seeing defeat looming, and that's why they are resorting to such tactics. Now, former BJP minister Dilip Kamble, who is clearly rattled, hurled extremely abusive language at me yesterday.

“Citizens of Wanwadi-Salunkhe Vihar ward, do you accept this vile culture of the BJP? We don't want this obscene behavior in our ward. Therefore, let's give a fitting reply to this abuse through our votes. Let's protest against the BJP's disgusting tendencies by pressing the button next to the "Hand" symbol!” Jagtap said.