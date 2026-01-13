 Pune, Mumbai And 27 Other Cities Face 4-Day Dry Period From Jan 13-16 Ahead Of Municipal Corporation Elections
Amid the municipal corporation elections on January 15, the Maharashtra state government has announced a four-day dry period in 29 civic body areas where voting will occur. This dry spell will be in effect from January 13 to January 16, prohibiting the sale, purchase, and consumption of alcohol.

Shubham KuraleUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 02:26 PM IST
“Such measures aim to maintain law and order, ensure peaceful campaigning, and facilitate free and fair elections,” Officials said. The dry period will start as election campaigning ends on January 13, which indicates the closing of public rallies and political activities by parties and candidates.

“Liquor stores, bars, permit rooms, and any establishments selling alcohol will be closed during the entire four-day duration within the designated municipal corporation limits. And strict penalties will be imposed on those who violate these regulations under the applicable laws,” the administration indicated.

Officials have called on citizens and business owners to support this decision and follow the imposed restrictions. “The dry day is a common preventive strategy during elections to prevent any incidents and ensure a smooth voting process,” an official said.

Voting will take place on January 15 in several key urban areas, including Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Mumbai, and in 27 other civic bodies in the state, with vote counting scheduled on January 16. The administration has increased monitoring and enforcement in sensitive regions to uphold public order during the election period.

