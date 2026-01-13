Pune Forest Department Busts Alexandrine Parakeet Smuggling, Rescues Four Rare Birds | Sourced

The Pune Forest Department has taken strict action against illegal wildlife trafficking by registering a case under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, in connection with the illegal possession of Alexandrine Parakeets, also known as mountain parrots.

Based on information received during the further investigation of a forest crime registered on January 11, a special team conducted a raid in the Kondhwa area of Pune city. The operation was carried out at Kausarbagh near Aai Mata Mandir in Malliknagar under the leadership of Forest Range Officer Suresh Varak. The action was taken under the guidance of Ashish Thakare, Conservator of Forests (Pune); Mahadev Mohite, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Pune); and Vishal Chavan, Assistant Conservator of Forests (Pune).

During the raid, forest officials seized four Alexandrine Parakeets that were being illegally kept without a valid license. The birds were immediately rescued and shifted to the Transit Treatment Centre at Bavdhan for medical care and rehabilitation.

According to the Forest Department, the seized birds belong to a rare and protected species listed under Schedule II of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Possession, trade, or captivity of these indigenous birds without authorisation constitutes a serious forest offence. Further investigation into the case is currently underway.

The Forest Department has appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and report any information related to the illegal possession, trade, or smuggling of wild animals or birds. Such information can be shared on the Forest Department’s toll-free helpline number 1926.

The operation was successfully carried out with the participation of forest staff, including Forest Guards Shital Khandke, Ram Rupanwar, Ashok Gaikwad, Balasaheb Jivade, Anil Rathod, Rajkumar Jadhav, Ankush Kachre, Yogesh Jadhav, and Priya Aken.