 Pune Forest Department Busts Alexandrine Parakeet Smuggling, Rescues Four Rare Birds
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Forest Department Busts Alexandrine Parakeet Smuggling, Rescues Four Rare Birds

Pune Forest Department Busts Alexandrine Parakeet Smuggling, Rescues Four Rare Birds

According to the Forest Department, the seized birds belong to a rare and protected species listed under Schedule II of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Possession, trade, or captivity of these indigenous birds without authorization constitutes a serious forest offence

Indu BhagatUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 02:34 PM IST
article-image
Pune Forest Department Busts Alexandrine Parakeet Smuggling, Rescues Four Rare Birds | Sourced

The Pune Forest Department has taken strict action against illegal wildlife trafficking by registering a case under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, in connection with the illegal possession of Alexandrine Parakeets, also known as mountain parrots.

Based on information received during the further investigation of a forest crime registered on January 11, a special team conducted a raid in the Kondhwa area of Pune city. The operation was carried out at Kausarbagh near Aai Mata Mandir in Malliknagar under the leadership of Forest Range Officer Suresh Varak. The action was taken under the guidance of Ashish Thakare, Conservator of Forests (Pune); Mahadev Mohite, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Pune); and Vishal Chavan, Assistant Conservator of Forests (Pune).

Read Also
Akasa Air Pune-Bengaluru Flight Delayed As Passengers Deplaned Due To Last-Minute Technical Glitch
article-image

During the raid, forest officials seized four Alexandrine Parakeets that were being illegally kept without a valid license. The birds were immediately rescued and shifted to the Transit Treatment Centre at Bavdhan for medical care and rehabilitation.

According to the Forest Department, the seized birds belong to a rare and protected species listed under Schedule II of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Possession, trade, or captivity of these indigenous birds without authorisation constitutes a serious forest offence. Further investigation into the case is currently underway.

FPJ Shorts
Lohri 2026: List Of Traditional & Popular Foods To Serve On This Day
Lohri 2026: List Of Traditional & Popular Foods To Serve On This Day
'I Was Angry Because...': Gay Footballer Josh Cavallo Accuses Former Club Adelaide United Of Homophobia & Discriminatory Treatment
'I Was Angry Because...': Gay Footballer Josh Cavallo Accuses Former Club Adelaide United Of Homophobia & Discriminatory Treatment
Oppo Reno 15 Series, Pad 5, Enco Buds3 Pro+ Now On Sale In India: Price & Launch Offers
Oppo Reno 15 Series, Pad 5, Enco Buds3 Pro+ Now On Sale In India: Price & Launch Offers
Oriental Hotels Q3 Net Profit Rises 44% YoY To ₹2,023 Crore, Revenue From Operations Jumps To ₹13,863 Crore Amid Sustained Travel Demand
Oriental Hotels Q3 Net Profit Rises 44% YoY To ₹2,023 Crore, Revenue From Operations Jumps To ₹13,863 Crore Amid Sustained Travel Demand
Read Also
'Rats And Mosquitoes': Actress Amruta Deshmukh Slams Pune Civic Body Over Filthy Conditions At...
article-image

The Forest Department has appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and report any information related to the illegal possession, trade, or smuggling of wild animals or birds. Such information can be shared on the Forest Department’s toll-free helpline number 1926.

The operation was successfully carried out with the participation of forest staff, including Forest Guards Shital Khandke, Ram Rupanwar, Ashok Gaikwad, Balasaheb Jivade, Anil Rathod, Rajkumar Jadhav, Ankush Kachre, Yogesh Jadhav, and Priya Aken.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: PMC’s Abhay Yojana Boosts Property Tax Collection, ₹49.15 Crore Collected In Single Day

Pune: PMC’s Abhay Yojana Boosts Property Tax Collection, ₹49.15 Crore Collected In Single Day

Pune Forest Department Busts Alexandrine Parakeet Smuggling, Rescues Four Rare Birds

Pune Forest Department Busts Alexandrine Parakeet Smuggling, Rescues Four Rare Birds

Pune, Mumbai And 27 Other Cities Face 4-Day Dry Period From Jan 13-16 Ahead Of Municipal Corporation...

Pune, Mumbai And 27 Other Cities Face 4-Day Dry Period From Jan 13-16 Ahead Of Municipal Corporation...

Campaigns To Halt Today For PMC & PCMC Polls: Citizens Have Over A Day To Shape Pune &...

Campaigns To Halt Today For PMC & PCMC Polls: Citizens Have Over A Day To Shape Pune &...

Opinion: Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Polls Witnessed Assembly Election-Scale Campaigning

Opinion: Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Polls Witnessed Assembly Election-Scale Campaigning