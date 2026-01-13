Nashik Civic Polls: 10,000 Election Staff To Vote Via Postal Ballot |

Nashik: In view of the Nashik Municipal Corporation elections, approximately ten thousand officers and employees involved in the election process have the opportunity to exercise their right to vote through postal ballot. The Municipal Corporation administration has urged the concerned officers and employees to submit the PB1 form to the election officers of their respective wards.

The Municipal Corporation elections will be held on January 15th. Accordingly, the administration has started preparations, and approximately ten thousand officers and employees from the Municipal Corporation and other government departments have been appointed for the election process.

Since these employees will not be able to go to the polling stations due to election duty, they can vote through postal ballot. For this purpose, postal ballot forms have been distributed to the concerned employees and officers.

All officers and employees are requested to fill the PB1 form completely and accurately and submit it to the election officers of their respective wards by January 7th. The Municipal Corporation administration has clarified that failure to submit the PB1 form within the stipulated time may lead to difficulties in the postal ballot process, and the entire responsibility will rest with the concerned officers and employees.

After submitting the PB form on January 7th, the ballot papers will be made available to the concerned employees on January 10th. The ballot papers, after filling in the necessary details, should be submitted to their respective election officers by January 14th. The PB form requires filling in details such as name, address, ward number, voter number, and identity card details.

The Municipal Corporation administration has urged the employees involved in the election process to take advantage of the postal ballot facility. This will ensure that their right to vote remains intact even while performing election duty.