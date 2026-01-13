Nashik VIDEO: AAP Candidate Samadhan Ahire Threatened At Gunpoint During Election Campaign |

Nashik: A shocking incident has occurred in Ward No. 11, where Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Samadhan Ahire was allegedly threatened at gunpoint during election campaigning. Following the incident, locals and party workers immediately caught hold of the youth who pointed the gun, thrashed him, and later handed him over to the police. Meanwhile, AAP has claimed that the suspect is a worker of Prakash Londe, District President of the RPI (Athawale) group.



According to available information, while Samadhan Ahire was campaigning along with party workers, a youth suddenly pulled out a gun and threatened him, saying, 'Do not campaign here.' This created panic and chaos in the area. Soon after, citizens and party workers present at the spot apprehended the youth who had brandished the gun. He was also beaten before being handed over to the police.

A team from Satpur Police Station reached the spot and brought the situation under control. A video of the incident has been recorded on mobile phones by AAP workers and is currently going viral on social media. AAP claims that the video clearly shows the youth threatening with a gun. The party has also reiterated its allegation that the suspect is a worker associated with Prakash Londhe, District President of the RPI (Athawale) faction.