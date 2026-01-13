 Nashik VIDEO: AAP Candidate Samadhan Ahire Threatened At Gunpoint During Election Campaign
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik VIDEO: AAP Candidate Samadhan Ahire Threatened At Gunpoint During Election Campaign

Nashik VIDEO: AAP Candidate Samadhan Ahire Threatened At Gunpoint During Election Campaign

A shocking incident has occurred in Ward No. 11, where Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Samadhan Ahire was allegedly threatened at gunpoint during election campaigning. Following the incident, locals and party workers immediately caught hold of the youth who pointed the gun, thrashed him, and later handed him over to the police.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
Nashik VIDEO: AAP Candidate Samadhan Ahire Threatened At Gunpoint During Election Campaign |

Nashik: A shocking incident has occurred in Ward No. 11, where Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Samadhan Ahire was allegedly threatened at gunpoint during election campaigning. Following the incident, locals and party workers immediately caught hold of the youth who pointed the gun, thrashed him, and later handed him over to the police. Meanwhile, AAP has claimed that the suspect is a worker of Prakash Londe, District President of the RPI (Athawale) group.


According to available information, while Samadhan Ahire was campaigning along with party workers, a youth suddenly pulled out a gun and threatened him, saying, 'Do not campaign here.' This created panic and chaos in the area. Soon after, citizens and party workers present at the spot apprehended the youth who had brandished the gun. He was also beaten before being handed over to the police.

Read Also
NABL-Accredited Highway Research Laboratory Opens In Nashik
article-image


A team from Satpur Police Station reached the spot and brought the situation under control. A video of the incident has been recorded on mobile phones by AAP workers and is currently going viral on social media. AAP claims that the video clearly shows the youth threatening with a gun. The party has also reiterated its allegation that the suspect is a worker associated with Prakash Londhe, District President of the RPI (Athawale) faction.

FPJ Shorts
GTU Result 2025 Declared; Here's How To Download
GTU Result 2025 Declared; Here's How To Download
Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility For Shooting Outside Indian-Origin Businessman’s House In Canada’s Brampton - VIDEO
Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility For Shooting Outside Indian-Origin Businessman’s House In Canada’s Brampton - VIDEO
Lohri 2026: List Of Traditional & Popular Foods To Serve On This Day
Lohri 2026: List Of Traditional & Popular Foods To Serve On This Day
'I Was Angry Because...': Gay Footballer Josh Cavallo Accuses Former Club Adelaide United Of Homophobia & Discriminatory Treatment
'I Was Angry Because...': Gay Footballer Josh Cavallo Accuses Former Club Adelaide United Of Homophobia & Discriminatory Treatment
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik Civic Polls: 10,000 Election Staff To Vote Via Postal Ballot

Nashik Civic Polls: 10,000 Election Staff To Vote Via Postal Ballot

Nashik VIDEO: AAP Candidate Samadhan Ahire Threatened At Gunpoint During Election Campaign

Nashik VIDEO: AAP Candidate Samadhan Ahire Threatened At Gunpoint During Election Campaign

Pune: PMC’s Abhay Yojana Boosts Property Tax Collection, ₹49.15 Crore Collected In Single Day

Pune: PMC’s Abhay Yojana Boosts Property Tax Collection, ₹49.15 Crore Collected In Single Day

Pune Forest Department Busts Alexandrine Parakeet Smuggling, Rescues Four Rare Birds

Pune Forest Department Busts Alexandrine Parakeet Smuggling, Rescues Four Rare Birds

Pune, Mumbai And 27 Other Cities Face 4-Day Dry Period From Jan 13-16 Ahead Of Municipal Corporation...

Pune, Mumbai And 27 Other Cities Face 4-Day Dry Period From Jan 13-16 Ahead Of Municipal Corporation...