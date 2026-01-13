Pune: PMC’s Abhay Yojana Boosts Property Tax Collection, ₹49.15 Crore Collected In Single Day | Representational Image

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has recorded a significant surge in property tax collection under its ongoing Abhay Yojana, with Rs 49.15 crore collected in a single day on Monday.

According to the Taxation and Tax Collection Department, a large number of residential, non-residential and vacant properties within PMC limits have been in arrears for several years due to non-payment of property tax. As per provisions under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, a penalty of 2 per cent per month is levied on outstanding dues, leading to a substantial accumulation of arrears.

To address this issue, the Municipal Commissioner announced the Abhay Yojana, offering a 75 per cent waiver on the penalty amount on all pending property tax dues. The scheme is applicable from November 15, 2025, to January 15, 2026.

Special drives were conducted with maximum participation, with focused efforts on January 12. As a result, PMC achieved one of its highest single-day collections under the scheme.

So far, a total of Rs 574.79 crore has been collected during the scheme period. For comparison, PMC had collected Rs 2,345.90 crore in property tax revenue by March 31, 2025, under a scheme that ran for four months. This year, the current collection has been achieved in less than two months.

With three days remaining before the scheme concludes, PMC has appealed to all defaulters to clear their outstanding dues and avail the benefit of the penalty waiver. For citizens’ convenience, civic amenity centres will remain open from 9.45 am to 6 pm during the remaining period of the scheme.

The information was shared by Ravi Pawar, Deputy Commissioner and Head of the Taxation and Tax Collection Department, Pune Municipal Corporation.