 Pune Video: 5 Kids Injured As Drain Chamber Lid Explodes Due To Firecrackers In Narhe
Fortunately, all the injured children are stable, although two of them are serious and require medical treatment

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 10:24 AM IST
Pune Video: 5 Kids Injured As Drain Chamber Lid Explodes Due To Firecrackers In Narhe | Representational image

Five children were injured in a residential society in the Narhe area of Pune after the lid of a drain chamber blew up when they set off firecrackers on it, a police official said.

The incident took place on Sunday around 5:30pm in the Manajinagar area in Narhe, on the premises of Gaurang Residency, the official added.

“A group of five children from Gaurang Residency in Narhe were setting off firecrackers within the premises of their society. The firecrackers were placed above a drainage line, which led to the ignition of gases formed in the drainage chamber, causing a sudden flare-up. As a result, the children gathered nearby sustained burns,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Sambhaji Kadam said.

Fortunately, all the injured children are stable, although two of them are serious and require medical treatment. "No medico-legal case has been reported to the police so far. We are appealing to all citizens to exercise caution during Diwali festivities,” DCP Kadam added.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

