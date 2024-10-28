 Group Of Engineers, CAs Campaign Against Mahayuti In Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad (PHOTOS)
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneGroup Of Engineers, CAs Campaign Against Mahayuti In Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad (PHOTOS)

Group Of Engineers, CAs Campaign Against Mahayuti In Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad (PHOTOS)

The group is not affiliated with any political party but is driven by a desire for Maharashtra's progress and cleaner politics

Gaurav KadamUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
Group Of Engineers, CAs Campaign Against Mahayuti In Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad (PHOTOS) | Sourced

With the Maharashtra Assembly Elections set for November 20, all political parties and their workers have ramped up campaigning for their respective candidates across the state. This election features a direct contest between two alliances — the ruling Mahayuti, which includes the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT). While the MVA secured most seats in the recently held Lok Sabha polls in the state, the Mahayuti is aiming for a comeback, leveraging popular schemes like the Ladki Bahin Yojana to attract voters.

Meanwhile, in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, a group of like-minded individuals has come together to campaign against the Mahayuti government. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Ajinkya Desai, an IT professional who is one of the members, said the group is made up of chartered accountants, engineers and civil service aspirants. They primarily distribute a pamphlet titled "Gaddarancha Panchamana," which has a comprehensive list of the "missteps" taken by the ruling government, and urge people to help them spread this message.

Read Also
'I've Been Rewarded For My Loyalty,' Says NCP (SP) Pune City Chief Prashant Jagtap, Who Is...
article-image

"We first met during Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. We walked on foot for ten days. During this time, some of us like-minded individuals came together and formed a group in Pune. Through this, we decided to work for our ideology. We participated in different activities in Pune. While doing this, we realised the importance of actively participating in politics that directly affects our lives. We chose to hit the ground and directly interact with the people. We decided to distribute pamphlets, focusing on important issues faced by the people of Maharashtra," said Desai.

"We highlight issues such as Maharashtra's projects being diverted to Gujarat, rising unemployment, inflation, increasing violence against women and polluted politics in Maharashtra. People are responding better than we expected. People are very angry with the current government, and many have shown interest in supporting our cause. Some even took extra pamphlets to distribute, while some decided to participate through social media. Convinced by our points, the auto drivers are also helping us," he added.

FPJ Shorts
Gujarat: PM Modi & Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Inaugurate India’s First Private Military Aircraft Plant In Vadodara
Gujarat: PM Modi & Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Inaugurate India’s First Private Military Aircraft Plant In Vadodara
Festive Fervour At Dalal Street: Sensex Hits 80,000 Mark Again, Nifty Makes Gains As Well
Festive Fervour At Dalal Street: Sensex Hits 80,000 Mark Again, Nifty Makes Gains As Well
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Fire Department Sprays Water On Illegal Firecracker Stock, Seizes Inventory; Visuals Surface
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Fire Department Sprays Water On Illegal Firecracker Stock, Seizes Inventory; Visuals Surface
Dhanteras 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Time And City-Wise Dhantrayodashi Timings
Dhanteras 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Time And City-Wise Dhantrayodashi Timings
Read Also
Battle Lines Drawn: See Who's Contesting Against Whom In Pune's 8 Assembly Seats, 3 In...
article-image

Desai categorically stated that the group is not affiliated with any political party but is driven by a desire for Maharashtra's progress and cleaner politics. "We are doing this work thinking that it will benefit our future generations," he concluded.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Group Of Engineers, CAs Campaign Against Mahayuti In Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad (PHOTOS)

Group Of Engineers, CAs Campaign Against Mahayuti In Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad (PHOTOS)

Pune: Days After IT Searches at His Brother-in-Law's House, Amol Balwadkar Bows Down, Major Relief...

Pune: Days After IT Searches at His Brother-in-Law's House, Amol Balwadkar Bows Down, Major Relief...

Pune: NCP (SP) Workers Feel Sharad Pawar Shouldn't Have Fielded Candidate Against Ajit Pawar In...

Pune: NCP (SP) Workers Feel Sharad Pawar Shouldn't Have Fielded Candidate Against Ajit Pawar In...

Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: Understanding Diminishing Political Space for Both Senas as MVA and...

Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: Understanding Diminishing Political Space for Both Senas as MVA and...

'I've Been Rewarded For My Loyalty,' Says NCP (SP) Pune City Chief Prashant Jagtap, Who Is...

'I've Been Rewarded For My Loyalty,' Says NCP (SP) Pune City Chief Prashant Jagtap, Who Is...