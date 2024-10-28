FLY91 Launches Daily Flights from Pune to Goa and Jalgaon: Check Details Here |

With an eye on the rise in travel activities around the festive season of Diwali, FLY91, India's pure-play regional airline, has announced direct daily flights connecting Pune-Goa and Pune-Jalgaon from October 27 onwards, significantly enhancing regional connectivity on the two routes.

The introduction of daily flights on the two routes will not only enhance connectivity to Pune, the cultural capital of Maharashtra, a center for IT and ITES services, and an education hub, but will also offer convenient direct outbound air travel options for Pune-based residents.

The Pune-Goa route will facilitate ease of travel for students and leisure seekers and promote MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism in Goa, a leading holiday destination.

The Pune-Jalgaon route will increase business and student travel, along with leisure traffic drawn to the Ajanta and Ellora caves, UNESCO-endorsed world heritage sites in Jalgaon.

Diwali Travel Surge

Diwali, one of the most popular festivals in Maharashtra, witnesses a bump in travel activity on account of people utilizing the holiday to travel back to their ancestral homes for celebrations with family or to plan vacations. Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of five-day Diwali festivities, has been scheduled for the end of the month.

"The commencement of daily flights along the Pune-Goa-Pune and Pune-Jalgaon-Pune routes signifies FLY91's commitment to improving regional connectivity between tier 2 and tier 3 cities across the nation. Better connectivity will usher trade and economic development and prosperity to these underserved regions," said Manoj Chacko, CEO and Managing Director of FLY91.

In addition to the above routes, FLY91 will continue to ply its aircraft on the Pune-Sindhudurg route, twice a week.

Based out of Manohar International Airport, Goa, FLY91 currently connects regional centers such as Pune, Jalgaon, and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, as well as Agatti in Lakshadweep and cities like Hyderabad.

Flight Schedule

Pune to Goa

- Departure: 11:55 AM | Arrival: 1:20 PM | Days: Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, Fri

- Departure: 10:50 AM | Arrival: 12:10 PM | Days: Sat, Sun

Goa to Pune

- Departure: 10:20 AM | Arrival: 11:35 AM | Days: Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, Fri

- Departure: 6:05 AM | Arrival: 7:20 AM | Days: Sat, Sun

Pune to Jalgaon

- Departure: 3:50 PM | Arrival: 5:15 PM | Days: Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sun

- Departure: 4:45 PM | Arrival: 6:05 PM | Days: Sat

Jalgaon to Pune

- Departure: 2:10 PM | Arrival: 3:30 PM | Days: Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sun

- Departure: 2:50 PM | Arrival: 4:15 PM | Days: Sat

Pune to Sindhudurg

- Departure: 7:50 AM | Arrival: 8:55 AM | Days: Sat, Sun

Sindhudurg to Pune

- Departure: 9:15 AM | Arrival: 10:25 AM | Days: Sat, Sun