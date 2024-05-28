 PUNE VIDEO: 2 Engineering Students Killed After Truck Knocks Them Down; Driver Arrested While Trying To Flee
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
Two engineering students riding a motorbike were killed after a truck knocked them down in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Tuesday.

The driver of the truck, after hitting the motorbike on Monday night, did not stop and tried to run away but was caught some distance away and arrested, they said.

The incident took place at around 10.30pm on Monday in the Chandan Nagar area on the Pune-Ahmednagar road when three students, in their early 20s and studying at an engineering college here, were on their way to the Pune railway station, the police said.

Two of them were to go to their hometown Latur in Maharashtra.

"While they were on the way, the truck hit their motorbike from the backside. A youth died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries in a hospital," Vimaltal police station's inspector Anand Khobre said.

"After the accident, the truck driver did not stop and tried to escape, but was stopped by police and locals about 300 metres away," the official said.

The truck driver was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and other relevant sections, the police said, adding that an investigation was on into the case.

