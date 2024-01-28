 Pune: Vibrant Celebrations Mark 75th Republic Day At Bharati Vidyapeeth; See Photos
Pro Vice-Chancellor and MLA Vishwajeet Kadam hoisted the national flag

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, January 28, 2024, 03:01 PM IST
The Erandwane Educational Complex of Bharati Vidyapeeth witnessed vibrant celebrations for the 75th Republic Day. Pro Vice-Chancellor and MLA Vishwajeet Kadam hoisted the national flag, joined by Chancellor Dr Shivajirao Kadam, Vice Chancellor Dr Vivek Savji, Former Vice Chancellor Dr SF Patil, and many others.

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS) teams of students captivated the audience with their disciplined drills and maneuvers. Cultural performances featured various impressive programmes, including traditional games, showcasing the talent and spirit of the youth.

Heads of branches, professors, teachers, non-teaching staff, and students from Bharati Vidyapeeth's schools and colleges came together to salute the national flag, adding to the patriotic fervour of the occasion.

