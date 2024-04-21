Pune: VBA Adds Twist To Lok Sabha Contests In Maval And Shirur |

Adding a twist to the existing two-way contest, the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi announced its candidates for Shirur and Mawal, making it a clear three-way contest.

VBA announced Madhavi Joshi as their candidate for Maval and Aftab Anwar Maqbool Shaikh for Shirur on Saturday.

Filing of nominations for Maval and Shirur Lok Sabha Constituencies started on Thursday. However, VBA had not announced the candidate yet. Madhavi Joshi from Karjat was interested in contesting elections from Sharad Pawar's NCP. However, Maval's seat in the MVA wasn't given to the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Therefore, Joshi entered VBA and won the candidature on Saturday. There will be a three-way fight between MP Srirang Barane from the Mahayuti, Sanjog Waghere from the MVA, and Madhavi Joshi of VBA.

While in Shirur, the contest will be between Dr Amol Kolhe of NCP (SP) and Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil, along with the newly announced candidate by VBA.