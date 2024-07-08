Pune: Vasant More To Return To Shiv Sena (UBT) Tomorrow, Eyes Hadapsar Assembly Seat | X/@vasantmore88

Vasant More, who contested the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls on a Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) ticket in Pune, will officially join Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday.

More is eyeing to contest the upcoming Assembly polls from the Hadapsar constituency in Pune. However, this is likely to trigger a tussle within the Maha Vikas Aaghadi (MVA) as the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) has already declared that its city chief, Prashant Jagtap, will contest from the seat. Ajit Pawar faction leader Chetan Tupe is the current MLA and is likely to be fielded again from the ruling Mahayuti.

More, the former city Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief, parted ways with Raj Thackeray's party earlier this year. He was once a confidant of the MNS chief and was part of the party from its inception. A three-time corporator, More had unsuccessfully contested Assembly elections in the past on an MNS ticket from Hadapsar.

After the party showed no sign of fielding him for the Lok Sabha elections, More decided to quit the party and got in touch with the MVA. He eventually contested as a VBA candidate and received just over 32,000 votes.