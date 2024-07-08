 Pune: Vasant More To Return To Shiv Sena (UBT) Tomorrow, Eyes Hadapsar Assembly Seat
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Vasant More To Return To Shiv Sena (UBT) Tomorrow, Eyes Hadapsar Assembly Seat

Pune: Vasant More To Return To Shiv Sena (UBT) Tomorrow, Eyes Hadapsar Assembly Seat

Vasant More, the former city Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief, parted ways with Raj Thackeray's party earlier this year

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 08, 2024, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Vasant More To Return To Shiv Sena (UBT) Tomorrow, Eyes Hadapsar Assembly Seat | X/@vasantmore88

Vasant More, who contested the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls on a Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) ticket in Pune, will officially join Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday.

More is eyeing to contest the upcoming Assembly polls from the Hadapsar constituency in Pune. However, this is likely to trigger a tussle within the Maha Vikas Aaghadi (MVA) as the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) has already declared that its city chief, Prashant Jagtap, will contest from the seat. Ajit Pawar faction leader Chetan Tupe is the current MLA and is likely to be fielded again from the ruling Mahayuti.

More, the former city Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief, parted ways with Raj Thackeray's party earlier this year. He was once a confidant of the MNS chief and was part of the party from its inception. A three-time corporator, More had unsuccessfully contested Assembly elections in the past on an MNS ticket from Hadapsar.

Read Also
Pune-Mumbai Trains, Including Sinhgad, Deccan, Intercity Express, Cancelled Due To Heavy Rains
article-image

After the party showed no sign of fielding him for the Lok Sabha elections, More decided to quit the party and got in touch with the MVA. He eventually contested as a VBA candidate and received just over 32,000 votes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert For Ghat Areas In Pune, Satara

Pune Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert For Ghat Areas In Pune, Satara

Pune: Zika Tally of District Rises to 12 as Pregnant Woman Tests Positive in Yerwada

Pune: Zika Tally of District Rises to 12 as Pregnant Woman Tests Positive in Yerwada

Good News! Pune Airport's New Terminal To Open This Sunday

Good News! Pune Airport's New Terminal To Open This Sunday

Pune: Vasant More To Return To Shiv Sena (UBT) Tomorrow, Eyes Hadapsar Assembly Seat

Pune: Vasant More To Return To Shiv Sena (UBT) Tomorrow, Eyes Hadapsar Assembly Seat

Administrative Transfers and New Appointments Reshape Marathwada Police Force

Administrative Transfers and New Appointments Reshape Marathwada Police Force