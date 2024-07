Pune-Mumbai Trains, Including Sinhgad, Deccan, Intercity Express, Cancelled Due To Heavy Rains | File Photo

Several trains between Pune and Mumbai were cancelled by Central Railway on Monday due to heavy rains and waterlogging between Khadavli-Titwala in the Kalyan and Kasara section of the Mumbai Division.

In a press release, Central Railway stated that four trains from Pune to Mumbai have been cancelled. They are train number 11010 Pune-Mumbai Sinhgad Express, train number 12124 Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen Express, train number 11008 Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express, and train number 12128 Pune-Mumbai Intercity Express.

Similarly, four trains from Mumbai to Pune have also been cancelled. They are train number 11009 Mumbai-Pune Sinhgad Express, train number 12127 Mumbai-Pune Intercity Express, train number 12123 Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen Express, and train number 11007 Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express.