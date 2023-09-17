 Pune: Unknown Individuals Set 4 Auto Rickshaws Ablaze After Parking Dispute
Mrunal JadhavUpdated: Sunday, September 17, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
Four auto-rickshaws parked at Janata Vasahat Chowk in Parvati were set on fire at 2:30 am on Sunday by unknown individuals. The Parvati Police Station has registered a case against three unidentified individuals for this act.

According to the Parvati Police officer, the motive behind the arson was a parking dispute. The accused, unable to find a parking spot for his auto-rickshaw, resorted to burning other rickshaws. Investigations into the case are ongoing.

However, the fire department has stated that the reason behind the fire remains unknown. If it indeed turns out to be arson, local police will take necessary action.

Pune has recently seen a surge in criminal activities, including car vandalism and the activities of the notorious 'Koyta' gang. This incident raises concerns about public safety, particularly during the upcoming Ganpati festivities.

