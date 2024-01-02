Pune University’s VC Suresh Gosavi Takes Additional Charge Of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) | Sourced

The Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Suresh Gosavi, assumed additional responsibility as the head of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) for a six-month tenure or until the appointment of a permanent VC following the termination of Dr Pramod Yeole's tenure on December 31.

On January 1, adhering to the directives of Maharashtra Governor and BAMU Chancellor Ramesh Bais, Dr Gosavi assumed the interim VC role.

Before assuming office, Dr Gosavi paid respects to the statues of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Phule, in addition to garlanding the portrait of Yashwantrao Chavan. Registrar Dilip Bharad, Accounts and Finance Officer Savita Jampawada, Dr Bhagwan Sakhale, and others attended the ceremony. Dr Yeole handed over the mace to the newly appointed VC.

Dr. Gosavi expressed his acknowledgment of the university's association with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, stating, "I wholeheartedly embrace the responsibility as the VC of this esteemed university."

Reflecting on his time at BAMU, Dr Yeole remarked, "It was a unique experience working at BAMU. Professors, officers, employees, students, and the media provided their cooperation."