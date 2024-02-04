Pune University's Lalit Kala Kendra In Trouble Over Play Based On 'Ramleela': Here's The Timeline Of Events |

In the aftermath of a clash between ABVP members and students from Pune University's Lalit Kala Kendra over a contentious play, the department is entangled in a web of troubles. The Head of Department (HoD) and students now face legal repercussions, with additional incidents of vandalism adding to the turmoil.

Here's a detailed sequence of events:

Lalit Kala Kendra at Pune University stages a play based on 'Ramleela,' portraying backstage banter among actors performing various roles in 'Ramleela' on Friday

ABVP members, affiliated with the RSS, raise objections during the play, alleging objectionable dialogues and scenes

A scuffle ensues between ABVP functionaries and Lalit Kala Kendra students

ABVP functionary Harshvardhan Harpude files a police complaint against the play under section 295(A) of the Indian Penal Code, citing deliberate intent to outrage religious feelings

As per the first information report (FIR), in the play, a male artiste portraying Sita was shown smoking a cigarette and using abusive language

Professor Dr Pravin Bhole, Head of Lalit Kala Kendra, and five students (Bhavesh Patil, Jay Pednekar, Prathamesh Sawant, Rishikesh Dalvi, and Yash Chikhle) are arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments on Saturday

The accused are produced in court and later released on bail. The police register a case under relevant IPC provisions based on the FIR

SPPU administration distances itself from the play's content, expressing non-support for the mockery of religious icons. An apology is issued if sentiments were hurt

SPPU forms a 'fact-finding committee' headed by a retired district judge to investigate the incident. Action will be taken based on the committee's report

Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leaders and workers protest on the institute's premises, demanding action against the Head of the Department (HoD) for approving the script

BJYM alleges that incidents are instigating students and hurting sentiments. They demand the suspension of the HoD and the professor who approved the script, claiming the entire script is objectionable

During the protest, BJYM workers throw ink and ransack a board at the Lalit Kala Kendra

ABVP stages a protest from Chaturshrungi Temple to main gate of the university seeking strict action