Nashik-Pune Railway Line Receives ₹2500 Crore Funding In 2024 Budget |

The much-anticipated Pune-Nashik High-Speed Railway (HSR) project has taken a significant step forward with a substantial allocation of ₹2500 Crore in the 2024 Railway Budget.

This long-pending project aims to bridge the connectivity gap between the two prominent cities of Pune and Nashik, which are currently not connected by rail.

An additional ₹18.85 Crore in funding has been earmarked for establishing a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Nashik, in addition to the previously granted ₹45 Crore. This allocation underscores the government's commitment to enhancing transportation infrastructure and connectivity in the region.

The Pune-Nashik HSR project, spanning a distance of 235 km, holds immense promise for facilitating faster and more convenient travel between the two cities. The proposed high-speed train, with a maximum speed of 200 km per hour, is expected to significantly reduce travel time, completing the journey in just 1 hour and 45 minutes compared to the current 6-hour road journey.

The project entails the construction of 18 tunnels, 19 flyovers, and 20 stations along the route, ensuring seamless connectivity and efficient transportation services. Moreover, efforts are underway to ensure environmental sustainability and minimize the project's ecological footprint.

The Nashik-Pune Semi High-Speed Railway project is a crucial component of the state government's infrastructure development agenda, aimed at bolstering cultural, educational, industrial, and trade ties between the two cities. Additionally, the project is poised to stimulate agricultural and freight transport, thereby contributing to overall economic growth and development in the region.

With the allocation of funds and the progress made in land acquisition and project planning, the Pune-Nashik Railway Line is set to become a vital lifeline for the region, facilitating enhanced connectivity, economic development, and prosperity for the residents of Pune, Nashik, and surrounding areas.