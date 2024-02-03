PHOTOS: Pune's Saras Baug Hosts Mass Surya Namaskar Event With 600 Students From 40 Schools

By: Aakash Singh | February 03, 2024
600 students from over 40 schools in Pune showcased their physical agility by participating in a mass Surya Namaskar event on Saturday morning
Anand Chaini
The mass Surya Namaskar event was held at Pune's Saras Baug
Surya Namaskar, known for its energising and meditative qualities, offers a holistic approach to fitness by engaging the entire body and improving vital functions
The event was organised by Shri Deshmukh Maharaj Foundation and DM Foundation on the ocassion of the death anniversary of Shri Gangadhar Swami Maharaj
Vijay Maharaj Deshmukh, the head of the foundation, highlighted the importance of intellectual and physical development, emphasising the weekly essay and Surya Namaskar competitions
Aiming to boost participation from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) schools, the foundation is dedicated to nurturing holistic growth among students, he added
International powerlifter Arun Datar emphasised the health benefits of Surya Namaskar, citing its positive impact on both physical and mental well-being
The event concluded with praise for the foundation's ongoing endeavours and a reaffirmation of the transformative power of exercise and positive lifestyle choices
